IN PICS | On The Record with News24 | News24

News24’s inaugural On The Record summit kicked off with a bang on the Sandton Convention Centre in Gauteng.

The full-day summit was attended by a bunch of prime leaders and change-makers as they mapped out options to a few of South Africa’s largest hurdles.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who chaired the State Capture Inquiry, which uncovered the mass-scale looting of state assets, opened the summit with the keynote handle.

Panel 1: State seize and corruption | How to eat the elephant?

Panelists spoke on how you can rid South Africa of corruption. News24 assistant editor Pieter du Toit was joined by Justice Minister Ronald Lamola, advocate Andrea Johnson, the NPA head of the Investigating Directorate, Lawson Naidoo, the manager secretary of Casac, and Karyn Maughan, News24’s specialist authorized author.

Panel 2: Economy | Why cannot SA’s economic system develop?

What could be completed to repair South Africa’s economic system? News24 writer-at-large Carol Paton spoke with panelists Trudi Makhaya, the financial advisor to President Cyril Ramaphosa, Busi Mavuso, the CEO: BLSA, Professor Michael Sachs, the previous head of National Treasury’s finances workplace, and Mike Brown, the CEO of Nedbank, on instruments to repair the economic system.

Panel 3: Climate | It’s the (inexperienced) economic system, silly

Mandy Rambharos, GM: Eskom Just Energy Transition workplace, Rudi Dicks, the Project Manager: Office of the President, Melissa Fourie, CEO: Centre for Environmental Rights, and Brad Maxwell, the Managing Executive: Investment Banking, Nedbank CIB, joined News24 deputy enterprise editor Ahmed Areff in a dialogue on the affect of the local weather disaster.

Panel 4: Eskom | 1:1 with André de Ruyter

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter and News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson delved into Eskom’s energy woes.

Panel 5: Politics | After the ANC

Panelists spoke with News24 Assistant Editor: Politics and Opinion, Qaanitah Hunter, about South Africa’s political identification in a post-ANC world. She was joined by Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, City of Johannesburg Executive Mayor Mpho Phalatse, Lindiwe Mazibuko, the CEO: Futurelect, an Apolitical Academy, Bongani Baloyi, an ActionSA member and former Midvaal mayor, and Songezo Zibi, the chairperson: Rivonia Circle.

Panel 6: Future | The braveness to hope

Professor Thuli Madonsela, Chair: Law Trust Research in Social Justice at Stellenbosch University, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, the founding father of Gift of the Givers, Rachel Kolisi the co-founder: Kolisi Foundation, and Zaakirah Vadi, the marketing campaign supervisor for Defend our Democracy, joined Basson to have a look at the position of civil society in shaping the long run.