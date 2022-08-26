In pictures: Europe celebrates Ukraine Independence Day

Ukrainians celebrated 31 years of independence from the Soviet Union on Wednesday.

However, the day additionally coincided with a extra grim milestone in Ukraine’s historical past: The six-month anniversary of the beginning of the Russian invasion.

In a fiery video tackle, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed that Ukraine would resist Russia’s troops “until the end” with out “any concession or compromise”.

While celebrations have been extra muted in Kyiv, amid fears of attainable Russian assaults, individuals throughout Europe gathered in a present of solidarity with Ukraine.

They waved the nation’s nationwide flag and lots of pledged their unwavering assist for the nation.

These are among the greatest photos captured on the day by photographers across the continent.

People collect for a Ukraine independence rally exterior Downing Street in London, Thursday Aug. 24, 2022, on Ukraine’s Independence Day. Yui Mok/AP

A younger woman runs with a Ukrainian flag throughout an occasion for Ukrainian Independence Day within the historic Grand Place of Brussels, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Virginia Mayo/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Larry the Cat, Britain’s Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office, sits in entrance of the flower ornament within the colors of the Ukrainian nationwide flag, August 24, 2022. Frank Augstein/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

A girl made up with the define of a map of Ukraine on her face celebrates Ukrainian Independence Day in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Markus Schreiber/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Members of the Ukrainian group in Rome take part in a ‘march for freedom’, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, on Ukraine Independence Day. Andrew Medichini/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

People attend a ceremony to mark Ukraine’s Independence Day, in Lisbon, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Armando Franca/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

A large Ukrainian flag is unfurled throughout an occasion for Ukrainian Independence Day within the historic Grand Place of Brussels, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Virginia Mayo/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

People participate in a rally marking Ukraine’s Independence Day and the six-month anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Michal Dyjuk/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved