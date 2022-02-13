In pictures: Polo tournament held in Saudi Arabia’s AlUla

A handout image launched by the AlUla Desert Polo 2022 on February 11, 2022, exhibits a girl rider displaying her abilities forward of a polo event held in Saudi Arabia’s northwestern metropolis of al-Ula. (AFP)

Saudi Arabia’s historic area of AlUla performed host to a polo event within the desert over the weekend.

This handout picture offered by AlUla Desert Polo 2022 championship exhibits French entrepreneur, and Polo participant Jean-Francois Decaux (R) collaborating within the event in Saudi Arabia’s northwestern metropolis of al-Ula. (AFP)

This handout picture offered by AlUla Desert Polo 2022 championship exhibits spectators watching gamers through the event in Saudi Arabia’s northwestern metropolis of al-Ula on February 11, 2022. (AFP)

Sponsored by luxurious watch model Richard Mille, the event was organized by the Royal Commission for AlUla and is the primary to be held below the newly-formed Saudi Polo Federation.

This handout picture offered by AlUla Desert Polo 2022 championship exhibits Saudi horseman main polo gamers through the event in Saudi Arabia’s northwestern metropolis of al-Ula on February 11, 2022. (AFP)

It featured clashes between 4 groups together with gamers from the famend Argentine staff La Dolfina.

This handout picture offered by AlUla Desert Polo 2022 championship exhibits members of the Saudi polo staff celebrating with their profitable trophy in Saudi Arabia’s northwestern metropolis of al-Ula on February 11, 2022. (AFP)

The occasion aimed to spotlight the historic hyperlinks between the game of polo and the equestrian heritage of Arabia.

Players battled it out in opposition to the backdrop of AlUla’s scenic cliffs on Friday and Saturday.

