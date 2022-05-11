In pictures: Ukrainians aren’t the only ones running from Russia

Leonid and Anastasia Pashin left Moscow with their son, Daniel, and their cat, Asya, two days after Russia launched its assault on Ukraine | Photographs by Sergey Ponomarev for POLITICO

The plight of Ukrainian refugees pressured to flee their homeland continues to generate mountains of press protection. But they’re not the one ones who should abruptly adapt to new environment. POLITICO requested Russian photojournalist Sergey Ponomarev — himself a latest transplant to Turkey — to inform the tales of 5 units of oldsters who decided that life in Russia had develop into too untenable to lift their youngsters.

THE PASHIN FAMILY From Moscow, now residing in Istanbul Pictured from proper: Leonid, 31; his spouse Anastasia, 31; son Daniel, 7; and their cat, Asya, 11

In Anastasia’s phrases: The night of February 23, we began speaking about what we might do, what was potential. I wrote an Instagram put up and talked to associates about what I couldn’t think about, and the way anybody may take into consideration beginning a struggle.

I requested folks in the event that they even remembered what struggle was. Do you significantly need this? Explosions? Deaths?

Three days later, my husband and I packed our suitcases in simply 4 hours. We flew with our son to Istanbul.

It turns into morally difficult to remain in Russia, since you cease understanding the way you relate to all of this.

When there have been rallies protesting the poisoning of [Alexei] Navalny, I couldn’t go as a result of I used to be working. But Daniel noticed the information, and heard our conversations, and for per week he wakened each night time crying, fearful that the police would abruptly take him away, as a result of he noticed the riot police and the police vans.

It’s horrifying when this black cloud of males in physique armor simply seems in your hometown.

But there isn’t any technique to affect. The solely authorized alternative to withstand, to protest, is just to vote within the elections, and outcomes nonetheless find yourself being falsified. There is not any want to struggle and beat your brow in opposition to the wall.

It’s both that or sit nonetheless.

But for us the time to rally had handed, and we needed to pack our baggage.

[Editor’s note: After Sergey photographed the family, he received a message from Anastasia expounding on her thoughts — and going into more detail than she wanted to share in front of her son. Those follow.]

Living outdoors Russia, we danger Daniel feeling like a stranger, maybe dealing with rejection from his friends as a result of he’s Russian. But he can all the time get help at house: Mom and Dad are on the spot. And this may be addressed with remedy.

If we had stayed, we might have confronted three extra severe dangers.

1. Military motion. What is occurring in Ukraine now: explosions, shelling, evacuation.

2. Arrests. Remaining ourselves, my husband and I’d not be capable to silently take a look at what the leaders of our nation are doing. We would by some means categorical our disagreement. Which would imply we’re not guaranteeing our son that we’re doing the whole lot we will to be with him so long as potential.

3. Forced silence and humility. This is one thing we might by no means need for our son. Along with isolation, if you develop up solely on the books, movies and conversations allowed in your nation, you get used to being quiet and afraid — and being afraid to suppose or converse in another way. It’s virtually as scary as the primary two. He’ll must adapt and assimilate to a different nation, sure, however these hurdles don’t even come near having a scarcity of freedom in a single’s personal nation.

Not even the deepest psychotherapy may heal the results of those eventualities.

Therefore, we’re not in Russia.

THE SALAVATOV FAMILY From Sterlitamak, Russia; now residing in Gazipasa, Turkey Pictured from left: Azaliia, 15; Rustam, 38; Alina, 36; Alzir, 7; and Almaz, 9

In Rustam’s phrases: After the annexation of Crimea, enterprise was already awful. I work in IT, and I may see that we might not be attracting any funding. I knew then that we must always in all probability go away the nation. But however, we had household close by, and we lived in such a borderline state, it felt like we may keep or go.

On August 15, 2020, I took half in protests in opposition to the event of Mount Kushtau by the Bashkir Soda Company. I broadcasted stay from the mountain. Many adopted, taking pictures; I collaborated with the media. Alina stayed at house and helped with the printed. We had been advised that the police would possible come for us that night time, so we abruptly packed our issues and left.

After Kushtau, our wrestle for clear air started. We fought with the native plant as a result of there was a excessive incidence of most cancers. And we noticed that we may affect this, too. We had been actively engaged: We put in sensors there, air gadgets, and once more discovered ourselves below police surveillance.

We participated too within the 2021 election, too, as lively observers. Again the police adopted us. Feeling nearer to Ukraine, I actively confirmed myself within the opposition, and I saved my account on Instagram.

When the struggle started, I began brazenly expressing my place — my disagreement. The FSB despatched an officer to go to me on the college; he stated there was no must unfold this “fake news.” I noticed this was affirmation that they had been following me, and one thing needed to be carried out. Two days later, we flew to Istanbul.

The FSB officer didn’t scare me. He simply wished to speak. I requested him what he wanted, he advised me to not put up these “fakes” anymore, and that was it.

We left not simply because they might acknowledge us as enemies of the folks, but additionally to point out that we disagree with what Russia is doing.

And you’ll be able to’t protest.

Sterlitamak is a small metropolis, simply 300,000 folks. When there have been rallies to help [Alexei] Navalny, there could be 20 or 30 protesters… and 40 or 50 cops.

If you go to a rally, you’ll be detained, and that’s it.

THE DIACHENKO FAMILY From Odesa (by the use of Moscow); now residing in Antalya, Turkey Pictured: Ukrainian nationwide Oleksander, 33; and his Russian sons Andrey, 5; and Fedor, 3

In Oleksander’s phrases: In 2015, my spouse Antonina and I moved to Moscow. She’s Russian, so the youngsters even have Russian passports. We’d been considering of leaving for a while, however her work (in public relations and video manufacturing) all the time saved her going. I’ve all the time supported leaving.

Once the struggle started, it solely took two days to see clearly that we couldn’t keep in Russia. We have kinfolk in Ukraine: My mother and father are in Odesa with my grandmother; she has brothers within the Zaporizhzhia area. And I used to be bodily scared as a result of I’ve a Ukrainian passport. Any policeman who stopped me and checked my Telegram channels may jail me.

So I didn’t go to rallies. But my spouse did, and she or he was detained. I may not be part of this society. We needed to go.

At the airport, the FSB interrogated me for 2 hours, taking part in good-cop/bad-cop. It’s all so straight, although. My spouse had already handed with the boys, however they detained me after they noticed my blue passport. Same for all the opposite Ukrainians. The flight had already been delayed for seven hours; they had been in no hurry.

We knew that Turkey had made getting a residency allow simpler for Ukrainians, however after all the consulates are all overloaded now. We have grandparents from each nations, and the youngsters are lacking them, so we’ll in all probability be right here for a yr or so.

But Turkey is just not our nation. The refugee won’t ever be capable to get used to something however his place. For youngsters, it’s simpler to discover a center floor, and we’re interested by Canada now. It appears to us that we will be extra socially protected there; it could be simpler for the youngsters to assimilate.

They’ve simplified acquiring visas for Ukrainians, and supply rapid employment. [Oleksander works in IT, engineering smart-home networks.]

I simply need this to finish as quickly as potential, so we may come again to Odesa.

THE SEVERINOFF FAMILY From Rostov-on-Don, Russia; now residing in Istanbul Pictured from proper: Nikita, 31; his daughter Charliz, 6 months; spouse Marie, 30; Severin, 5; and Slevin, 3

In Marie’s phrases: Six months in the past, we moved to Moscow as a result of I used to be pregnant. We wished to achieve a foothold.

The child was born and shortly earlier than the struggle, we tried to maneuver my grandmother there, so it could be extra manageable.

But then struggle got here.

The morning of February 25, we wakened late. We had missed calls from everybody; it was everywhere in the information. War was in all places.

I couldn’t stand it. Recalling my roots within the Parnassus get together, I ran out to hitch an anti-war rally. Because I wished to say no to this nightmare. I went alone as a result of, by regulation, youngsters can’t attend a protest. My husband stayed house with them, and we talked on the telephone from the rally on Pushkinskaya.

I simply stood within the crowd with a woman subsequent to me. I keep in mind that the police wished to maneuver us, I didn’t perceive what was taking place … after which I wakened in a police van.

In chatting with the policemen, I had the sensation that they already knew me.

I used to be an activist in Rostov. I even wished to run for the Duma, however I couldn’t handle it along with the household and kids.

We had a great life, a pleasant house, a robotic vacuum cleaner. We had been interested by getting a automobile. The youngsters had been making ready to go to highschool close to our house.

We each have kinfolk in Ukraine. But for a while, we determined not to talk about the struggle; to not verify the information. Secretly, although, we each noticed what was taking place on the planet — not simply what Russian media advised us was taking place.

We didn’t need to let the negativity in. We wished to depart, however we fearful about our kinfolk. My sister referred to as from Ukraine and advised me she may have been killed — there had been a bombing, and she or he had been below hearth. But the Russian media was saying they had been solely focusing on navy items close to Kyiv.

Children hear and see struggle. It is just not in our energy to cover it from them. Severin and I talked about what was taking place as Russians attacked Ukrainians.

We spoke for a very long time, explaining what struggle is, that it’s not as enjoyable as they present on the parade. That there are lacking folks; there’s loss of life; there are penalties. He cried.

He requested why we weren’t doing something about it if we had been in opposition to it. I defined that I went to protest, however I used to be not allowed to do something extra. And that the individuals who got here out in opposition to it are heroes. But folks have youngsters to fret about, mortgages, dependents … and so society is silent.

I made a decision to ship a letter to world leaders. It was like a silent scream. We wrote a letter to Joe Biden, Boris Johnson, the chancellor of Germany and the pope. Nobody answered us.

By the center of the March, unusual calls started. First to our acquaintances, then to my husband at work. Some unusual folks had been asking about us. I bought a telephone name, asking why I had written a letter.

I consulted with a lawyer. As a Russian girl, a juvenile justice may step in and take my youngsters for a month — instantly.

On March 24, there was pounding on our door. Someone was shouting, demanding we open up for the police.

We hid behind a crib in our flat as somebody used a flashlight to see via the window. It was horrifying. We needed to go away, so we headed for Belarus.

It was sophisticated. At customs in Russia, we had been stopped and questioned. My husband had been a junior reserve sergeant in MANPADS, an air-defense unit now utilized in Ukraine.

They interrogated him for a very long time and advised him that the motherland didn’t neglect him. He stated we’d deliberate a trip earlier than the struggle. We spent the night time on the Minsk airport. Ten hours. The youngsters slept on chairs — they’re heroes for enduring it.

When we bought to Istanbul, we stopped. We may exhale.

THE RUDNIK FAMILY From Mozyr, Belarus; now residing in Gazipasa, Turkey Pictured from left: Nadine, 10; Sofia, 6; Maria, 33; Emilia, 3; Oleg, 26; Mia, 8; and Milana, 14

In Maria’s phrases: Our metropolis of Mozyr is now very well-known — there are a variety of Russian troopers. We share 40 kilometers of border with Ukraine.

After the latest Belarusian election, the folks had been in opposition to the outcomes. We began protest rallies. I used to be an activist, and so I went on stage at one and browse out a letter from our nation’s residents to its management.

The authorities didn’t like that.

When they began jailing activists, we left. I used to be the organizer of all girls’s marches in our metropolis, and so they had been in search of organizers. They had been sentencing them to lengthy jail phrases. I bought some telephone calls and realized we needed to go away.

We illegally fled Belarus via its closed border with Russia. We drove via the forest for 10 hours in winter with all the youngsters. It was horrible.

We thought we might fly to Turkey, although we didn’t know anybody there, nor anybody else who had fled there. But we had Russian airline tickets, and had been denied boarding. They stated we had no cause to be on the territory of the Russian Federation.

So we flew Turkish Airlines.