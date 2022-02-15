In PM’s Family, A Baby Girl Was Named After Sushma Swaraj. How It Happened

Sushma Swaraj, one of many BJP’s most beloved leaders, died of a cardiac arrest on the age of 67.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared an attention-grabbing anecdote on Monday, the seventieth beginning anniversary of former minister and BJP stalwart Sushma Swaraj. The former overseas minister died on August 6, 2019, round two months after the BJP got here to energy for a second time.

In a Facebook submit written on his manner again from Punjab’s Jalandhar, the place he addressed an election rally, PM Modi provided his tribute to the late chief, recalling the time Sushma Swaraj had visited his village in Gujarat.

“It would be about 25 years ago, when I used to work as an oragniser in the BJP and Sushma ji was on an election tour in Gujarat,” he wrote.

“She went to my village Vadnagar, and met my mother too. At that time, a daughter was born in our family to my nephew. The astrologers decided on a name after consulting her astrological chart,” he wrote, including that the household had accepted the identify as effectively.

Then got here the twist. “After meeting Sushma ji, my mother said that the baby will be called Sushma,” PM Modi wrote.

“My mother is not very educated but she is very modern in her thoughts. And the way she pronounced that decision to everyone at that time, I remember till today,” he wrote. PM’s mom Heeraben Modi is in her 90s.

Sushma Swaraj, one of many BJP’s most beloved leaders, died of a cardiac arrest on the age of 67.

As the overseas minister, Ms Swaraj made an array of interventions on behalf of folks that ranged from serving to individuals stranded abroad to bringing residence kin’ physique from overseas. She had even stepped in on behalf of overseas nationals in search of pressing medical visa for therapy in India. Her kindness, heat and mellow humour had made her a favorite on Twitter too.

In his condolence message, PM Modi had described her as exceptional chief” with a “compassionate facet” who not only played a key role in bettering India’s ties with various nations, but also “helped fellow Indians in misery in any a part of the world”.