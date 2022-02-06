In Rahul Gandhi’s Arrival, Congress Projects Message Of Unity In Punjab

Rahul Gandhi arrived on the get together headquarters in a automobile pushed by former state unit chief Sunil Jakhar.

Troubled inside over the Punjab Chief Minister concern, the Congress at the moment made an effort to venture an image of unity as Rahul Gandhi arrived on the get together headquarters in Chandigarh in a automobile pushed by former state unit chief Sunil Jakhar. At the again have been Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Mr Jakhar’s successor Navjot Sidhu – the 2 leaders battling excessive publish.

It continues to be not recognized if Mr Jakhar is within the operating as properly. His feedback about being unnoticed as he was not a Sikh had set off an argument earlier this week and the matter was introduced into highlight by jeers from Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party, which goes all out to win Punjab.

The Punjab Congress tweeted the video from its official deal with, accompanied by a publish that learn, “Shri @sunilkjakhar Ji drove the car for Shri @RahulGandhi Ji while @sherryontopp & CHARANJITCHANNI were seated in the back. This is how the ‘United Congress’ will drive the Congress to victory in Punjab!”

The tweet of the get together, which is searching for a second time period in energy within the state, was accompanied by the hashtag “#CongressHiAyegi”.

Mr Sidhu, the architect of the turmoil inside the get together that unseated Mr Channi’s predecessor Amarinder Singh final yr, had tweeted this morning that “all will abide” by Rahul Gandhi’s determination on the management concern.

“Nothing great was ever achieved without an act of decision… Warm welcome to our leading light Rahul Ji , who comes to give clarity to Punjab…. All will abide by his decision!!!” his publish learn.

Mr Gandhi had made it clear final month that the get together goes out of its option to dealer peace, because the rift between the Chief Minister and the get together chief expanded every day, turning into a humiliation for the get together forward of the essential elections in the one state it guidelines.

“Normally, we do not declare a Chief Minister face but if Congress workers want, we will select a face as well. But we will consult Congress workers. They will decide,” Rahul Gandhi stated in Jalandhar.

The Congress normally pronounces its Chief Ministerial candidate after the victory, on the assembly of the legislature get together.

“Two people can’t lead, only one can lead. If one leads, the other has promised to extend all the support. Both have the Congress’ thoughts in their heart,” Mr Gandhi had added in a message to the 2 contenders.