In Rare Move, Russian TV Cuts Putin Mid-Speech

Vladimir Putin was talking at an occasion in assist of the Russian military in Ukraine. (File)

Moscow:

Russian state tv reduce President Vladimir Putin’s speech mid-sentence as he was addressing tens of 1000’s of supporters at Moscow’s major soccer stadium on Friday.

As the Russian chief was addressing crowds, state tv switched to exhibiting a clip of patriotic music from earlier within the occasion.

Putin was reduce mid-sentence as he was saying: “It so happened that the beginning of the operation coincided by chance with the birthday of one of our outstanding military…”

Russian state tv is tightly managed and such interruptions are extremely uncommon.

The Kremlin later stated that the printed was “interrupted due to technical problems on the server”.

Around 10 minutes later, state tv replayed Putin’s speech from the begin to end earlier than he walked off stage.

Putin was talking at an occasion in assist of the Russian military in Ukraine and to mark the annexation of the Crimean peninsula in 2014.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is printed from a syndicated feed.)