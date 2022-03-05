In Spain’s ‘little Ukraine’ locals team up to help homeland

Before the invasion, locals in Guissona – which lies about 115 kilometres (70 miles) northwest of Barcelona – would come to Grynkiv’s enterprise to go surfing, make photocopies or a cellphone name from one of many non-public cubicles on the again.

But since Russia invaded Ukraine, this web cafe within the coronary heart of Spain’s northeastern Catalonia area has been remodeled, its ground coated with packing containers stuffed with donations that might be despatched by truck to Poland.

Like hundreds of thousands of different Ukrainian expats, Grynkiv’s priorities have completely modified inside the area of per week.

“Now the business isn’t running any more. I’m losing money but I don’t want my country to lose” the battle, says this stocky 48-year-old, who arrived in Guissona from western Ukraine greater than 20 years in the past.

“If I lose out and my country wins, no matter. I’ll make up for it one day,” he says in a uncommon second when his cellular stops ringing.

Among the dozen or so volunteers filling packing containers with medicines, garments, blankets or girls’s sanitary merchandise is Sofia Shchetbiy.

Until final week, she was working as a dermatologist in Ivano-Frankivsk, a metropolis in western Ukraine.

But when the invasion started, she left, heading for Guissona the place she spent a part of her childhood and the place her mother and father nonetheless reside.

“My uncle told me to go to Poland because I didn’t know what to do in Ukraine, I was really scared,” admits the 24-year-old.

‘The war’s began’

Of Guissona’s 7,200 residents, 1,053 are Ukrainians, who make up the second-largest nationality group after Romanians, with many drawn to the world by the job alternatives supplied by bonArea, a robust agri-food enterprise primarily based there.

The progress of the corporate, which started taking up international labour within the Nineties, has remodeled the city, which is now house to greater than 43

nationalities.

Many balconies, together with that of the city corridor, are draped with anti-war banners and posters or Ukraine’s blue-and-yellow flag in a widespread present of help, for which Natalia Tvardovska is grateful.

Ukrainian girl Natalia Tvardovska poses for a portrait in Guissona, close to Lerida, on March 3, 2022. (Photo by Pau BARRENA / AFP)

When the battle broke out, this 40-year-old waitress, who has been in Guissona since 2006, mentioned she didn’t want the media to inform her the Russians had invaded.

“My aunt called me from (the southern port city of) Kherson and said: ‘The war’s started’,” she says, recalling the anguished early hours of February 24.

Since then, she’s barely managed to sleep, her large eyes darkish with exhaustion.

Her husband, who had returned to his hometown in western Ukraine after a dying within the household, had been trapped by the sudden outbreak of battle, unable to depart with all males between 18 and 60 known as as much as struggle.

“I hope all this is over quickly because I just don’t know what to expect. I don’t know when he’ll get back,” she says.

Also unable to pull himself away from the information is Leonid Komirenko, who fears the Russian military may at any second enter the southern port metropolis of Odessa, the hometown he left 13 years in the past.

“I was really on edge for the first few days and wondered whether I should go back to help or what to do,” admits Komirenko, 41, who works within the native slaughterhouse.

Ukrainian man Leonid Komirenko poses for a portrait in Guissona, close to Lerida, on March 3, 2022. (Photo by Pau BARRENA / AFP)

“But my wife just cried and told me: ‘When you die in the war, I’ll be left all alone’,” he sighs, admitting he nonetheless hasn’t fairly made his thoughts up.

“If it gets worse for Ukraine, I’ll think about going back.”

12.5 tonnes of help

At the city corridor, they solely know of 1 case by which a resident has gone again to affix the combating, though some have gone to Poland to select up relations.

So far, there are already 13 refugees in Guissona and the native authorities are getting ready to soak up round 100.

“The Ukrainians were the first to arrive and they have really helped us build this town,” says mayor Jaume Ars.

Following hours of paperwork to acquire the required permits, a lorry carrying 12.5 tonnes (27,558 kilos) of humanitarian help is quickly able to set off for Poland.

As the motive force clambers up behind the wheel, Grynkiv and the mayor wave him goodbye.

It ought to take him three days to succeed in Pruszkow close to the capital Warsaw, the place completely different teams will distribute the products among the many hundreds of Ukrainian refugees flooding into Poland.

As he pulls off, Guissona is already busy getting ready its subsequent cargo.