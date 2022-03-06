In spirit of game: Indian women’s team plays with Pakistan skipper’s daughter

Winning and shedding is part of sports activities however some issues are past that. Some moments reveals us what sportsman’s spirit is all about. This video shows one such great second. As Indian ladies began their World Cup marketing campaign on a successful observe by beating Pakistan by 107 runs, the star of the match turned out to be somebody who wasn’t on the sphere. It was Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof’s child daughter Fatima. She received the hearts of the Indian ladies’s crew members who performed along with her after the match and their pictures and movies are successful hearts on-line. Their interplay is simply too cute to overlook.

“Little Fatima’s first lesson in the spirit of cricket from India and Pakistan,” the ICC posted on Instagram together with a video and pictures. Harmanpreet Kaur and Shafali Verma might be seen enjoying with Bismah Maroof’s daughter who she is holding in her arms on the Bay Oval stadium in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand.

“One of the best moments of this World Cup,” commented an Instagram person. “Divided by nations, United by Cricket!” posted one other. “This is the beauty of pure hearted people,” stated one other.

The ICC additionally posted a photograph of the candy second on Instagram.

Indian ladies’s crew made 244 runs for the lack of seven wickets after opting to bat first within the match. Smriti Mandhana, Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar smashed half-centuries. The crew bowled out Pakistan for 137 runs in 43 overs with Rajeshwari Gayakwad taking 4 wickets.

