In supervised interview, Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai denies making sex assault accusation

Chinese tennis champion Peng Shuai has denied accusing anybody of sexual assault, in an interview revealed Sunday night time with the French sports activities newspaper L’Équipe.

Peng sparked worldwide concern in November final 12 months after briefly disappearing shortly after she alleged on social media {that a} former Chinese Communist Party senior official, Zhang Gaoli, had sexually assaulted her up to now. The put up was later deleted.

Speaking in the course of the Beijing Winter Olympics in an lodge utilized by the Chinese Olympics Committee, Peng informed the French newspaper: “I never said anyone sexually assaulted me.” Peng additionally informed L’Équipe that she “never disappeared” and that she erased her put up as a result of she “wanted to.”

L’Équipe mentioned that questions have been submitted upfront, and the paper agreed to publish Peng’s solutions with out commentary. The interview was carried out in Chinese and translated into English by a Chinese Olympic official, based on L’Équipe.

These remarks echo related feedback Peng made in December to Singapore’s outlet Lianhe Zaobao that there have been “misunderstandings” round her put up.

On Saturday, Peng Shuai met with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach over dinner, the IOC mentioned in an announcement. The assertion didn’t consult with her interview or to the alleged sexual assault, however raised the potential for Peng touring to Europe “when the COVID-19 pandemic is over.”

Asked whether or not Peng was talking freely, the International Olympic Committee’s spokesperson referred to the IOC as purely a sporting group. “I don’t think it’s up to us to be able to judge, just as it’s not for you to judge, in one way or another, her position,” he said.