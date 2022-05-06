In Telangana, JP Nadda Accuses KCR Of Corruption, Copying Central Schemes

Hyderabad:

If Telangana Chief Minister Ok Chandrashekhar Rao went to Delhi to boast about his schemes and discuss concerning the alleged incompetence of the BJP authorities in Delhi, BJP chief JP Nadda hit again throughout his go to to the state, telling the folks that they wanted to vote out Mr Rao and his Telangana Rashtra Samithi and produce within the BJP.

Targetting the TRS authorities in Telangana, Mr Nadda alleged that each one its so-called flagship schemes have been riddled with corruption and solely a double-engine authorities will profit the state. He gave credit score to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for dealing with the Covid pandemic effectively whereas, he mentioned superior international locations had struggled. “PM Modi gave 130 crore people suraksha kavach in the form of vaccines and boosters,” he mentioned.

India, Mr Nadda mentioned, has gone from being an importer to a serious exporter. “During the pandemic, PM Modi gave 5 kg rice to the poor. PM Modi always worried about Telangana, so he allotted a Rs 10,000 support price for cotton,” he mentioned.

Accusing the state authorities of not implementing a number of Central schemes, he mentioned, “PM gave Ayushman Bharat and 3.11 crore people benefitted, but Telangana’s 36 lakh people did not receive the 5 lakh cover because of KCR,” he mentioned

The BJP president reminded folks that Mr Rao had mocked Covid protocol and but made arrests citing protocol violation.

“The KCR government is one of the most corrupt governments. Kaleshwaram has become a milch cow for KCR… From 20,000 crore, the cost increased by Rs 28,000 crore… But no irrigation came. Rajoli Banda, other irrigation projects failed,” he mentioned.

Naming all of the tasks that the Chief Minister and his get together discuss with with nice satisfaction, Mr Nadda alleged they have been all riddled with corruption. “Mission Kakatiya, Mission Bhagirath, Haritha haram all are corruption-ridden. It is not Telangana Rashtra Samiti but Telangana Razakar Samiti,” he mentioned, including that the TRS follows a coverage of divide and rule.

In current months, Mr Rao, his son KT Rama Rao and different leaders have been alleging that the state schemes have impressed main Central schemes. Mr Nadda at present claimed that each one main state schemes have been copied from the Centre.

“PM Awaas Yojana became 2BHK. Mathru Vandana became KCR Kit and so on… In coming days, Telangana people will fight and bring in the BJP rule,” Mr Nadda mentioned.

State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay’s footmarch will take the message to individuals, who need change, he mentioned, including, “KCR doesn’t believe in democratic means… the BJP will evict you in a democratic manner”.