In the Herald: March 25, 1959

Minister refuses to override choice

The Minister for Lands, Mr Gollan, mentioned yesterday he wouldn’t override Warringah Shire Council’s choice to reject a proposed £1 million lodge at Palm Beach. The council made its choice on March 16 when Mr Board, of New Barrenjoey Road, Avalon Beach, sought a lease for the “Hotel Barrenjoey” to be constructed on the Governor Phillip Reserve. Mr Gollan mentioned the lodge could be an acquisition within the space, nevertheless, he wouldn’t dream of opposing the council.

No time for excursions

Fred Astaire, American movie star, left Mascot final evening by Pan-American clipper for the United States with out having seen something of Sydney besides Kingsford-Smith Airport. He has been three months in Australia taking part in a number one function within the Kramer Productions “On the Beach” in Melbourne. Mr Astaire mentioned that intensive work on the movie had prevented any sightseeing excursions. He is returning to the United States to start out work in a TV present which he presents every year.

Detective robbed by “Pussyfoot”

“Pussyfoot”, Newcastle’s burglar with the cat-like tread, final evening robbed Detective Jack Winney, who has been on the look-out for him for greater than a 12 months. “Pussyfoot” has operated in Newcastle suburbs for 2 summers, sneaking in via home windows left open on humid nights. While Detective Winney was sleeping soundly in his Merewether house “Pussyfoot” took his pockets containing £4 from a pair of trousers close to his bedside.