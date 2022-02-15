‘In the house’: Simmons takes big steps

Ben Simmons was listed as unavailable as a consequence of “return to competition reconditioning” for Brooklyn’s match on Tuesday, however the Aussie NBA All-Star nonetheless made an look after his blockbuster commerce from Philadelphia final week.

A video posted on social media by the Nets of Simmons on the group’s shootaround earlier than the match with the Kings was considered multiple million instances as Simmons, who hasn’t performed this season after a protracted contract stand-off with the 76ers, interacted together with his new teammates, together with celebrity Kevin Durant.

Simmons joined the Nets after a last-minute deal despatched James Harden to Philadelphia.

The 25-year-old Simmons refused to play for the 76ers in the course of the stand-off, citing psychological well being points and requesting a commerce.

He didn’t do a lot on-court work on the shootaround and his return to play stays unclear.

Simmons, the NBA Rookie of the Year for the 2017-18 season, joins fellow Aussie Patty Mills in Brooklyn.

He was welcomed to the group by Nets coach Steve Nash who stated they wished Simmons to “do a lot of things for us”.

“I think that’s his gift is that he’s an incredibly athletic defender who is a creative passer, incredible in transition and can also playmake out of pick and roll as a roller,” he stated.

“I think he can be dynamic for us in a lot of ways. I think he fits our group really well and I think it’s really exciting to take on such a talented player who’s ready to enter the second stage of his career and hopefully we can help him take a jump.”