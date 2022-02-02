Sports
In times of Messi and Ronaldo, Lewandowski is undervalued: Ruud Gullit | Football News – Times of India
Ruud Gullit is aware of the way it feels to be formally named one of the best participant on the planet. The former Netherlands captain has been there earlier than, in 1987, when he received the Ballon d’Or. Now 59 and a member of the Laureus World Sports Academy, Gullit took questions from TOI and different choose journalists on one of the best footballers on the planet.
Excerpts…
Robert Lewandowski has been nominated once more for the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award. Has he now overtaken Lionel Messi because the primary footballer?
I believe he has been very unfortunate that he’s enjoying in an period with (Cristiano) Ronaldo and Messi. He has been undervalued, slightly bit. They didn’t discover him that a lot and that’s a pity as a result of he has performed an amazing job with Bayern (Munich), scoring so many objectives. He has additionally been unfortunate as a result of Poland haven’t managed to win a significant prize as a rustic. That would have given him extra stature. That is the explanation why he didn’t win the Ballon d’Or. He received the Best FIFA Men’s Player award, which was some form of recognition.
Did Lewandowski should win the Ballon d’Or? In Germany, everybody went loopy that he didn’t win. Some even felt he was cheated…
I perceive the frustration. In my thoughts, I believed he received, in order that got here as a shock. He’s not cheated. It’s simply the opinion of lots of journalists, footballers and coaches. Surely, it was a shock. I’m blissful he received the FIFA award. I personally really feel he’ reasonably win the Ballon d’or.
The race to win the Ballon d’or has been dominated by Ronaldo and Messi for a very long time now. Is that rivalry good for the sport, or is there a necessity for a special crop to emerge?
We needs to be very blissful that these two are enjoying on this period. They are motivated by one another to do higher. Are we going to see gamers who will probably be even higher? It’s laborious. I don’t know if that can occur. These two are freaks of nature. Different gamers, however unbelievable. For different gamers who’ve performed an amazing job, it is going to be tough.
Kylian Mbappe has been making lots of information, particularly in a PSG crew that many really feel has one of the best assault with Neymar and Messi additionally there…
On paper, sure, PSG have one of the best assault, however I haven’t seen it! What I love most is Mbappe. People will not be proud of the truth that he needs to depart, and desires to go to Real Madrid, however he nonetheless gives them with the category that he has, and scores lots of objectives. For the younger child that he’s, I love rather a lot. I like Neymar as properly. He’s a beautiful human being and a great participant who has been essential to all of the groups he has performed for. With PSG, Messi has not performed the identical issues he has performed with Barcelona. I hope he finds his mojo.
Can Mbappe turn into one of the best on the planet?
Yes, he can. Considering the state of affairs that he’s in, he’s nonetheless enjoying properly, scoring objectives. He has the psychological energy and I love him for that. Technically, as a participant, he’s unbelievable, however in his head this boy is wonderful.
Mohamed Salah is spectacular with Egypt on the Africa Cup of Nations. Does he must win this trophy to place himself additional in one of the best participant dialog?
That would assist him. What he has proven until now in Europe is unbelievable. We had been all stunned he didn’t make it to one of the best crew (of the 12 months). That was odd. In Europe, Africa Cup of Nations continues to be a match, that we don’t watch a lot. I believe it’s due to the truth that lots of people are nonetheless pissed off that gamers are away (from golf equipment) through the match.
