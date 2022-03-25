In two weeks, cameras bust hundreds of Qld drivers with phones, no seatbelts

“It’s simple. If you don’t want a fine, don’t break the rules.”

Mr Bailey stated 29 folks have been killed and 1284 have been significantly injured annually on Queensland roads because of a driver being distracted.

He stated regional Queensland was additionally over-represented within the newest statewide figures.

“Last year almost 40 per cent of lives lost and people seriously injured in road crashes where they weren’t wearing a seatbelt occurred outside significant urban areas,” he stated.

“Given only 15 per cent of Queensland’s population live outside significant urban areas, this is a large over-representation and one this initiative aims to reduce.”