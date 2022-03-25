In two weeks, cameras bust hundreds of Qld drivers with phones, no seatbelts
“It’s simple. If you don’t want a fine, don’t break the rules.”
Mr Bailey stated 29 folks have been killed and 1284 have been significantly injured annually on Queensland roads because of a driver being distracted.
He stated regional Queensland was additionally over-represented within the newest statewide figures.
“Last year almost 40 per cent of lives lost and people seriously injured in road crashes where they weren’t wearing a seatbelt occurred outside significant urban areas,” he stated.
“Given only 15 per cent of Queensland’s population live outside significant urban areas, this is a large over-representation and one this initiative aims to reduce.”
At a press convention on Friday, Superintendent Craig Hawkins stated police would refocus their efforts on driver behaviour after seeing a spike in drunk and drug drivers, hooning and drivers utilizing cell phones, significantly on the freeway between the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane.
“This year alone in just three months, we’ve seen eight deaths across the Sunshine Coast roads,” he stated.
“It’s the highest road toll we’ve seen across the Sunshine Coast in many, many years.
“That road toll doesn’t include those serious traffic accidents that we’ve seen. Of which there have been 140, which have left people bedridden, we’ve seen limbs being severed from people’s bodies, we’ve seen people who have had significant brain damage.”
Superintendent Hawkins stated an extra 20 cops have been skilled to check folks for drug driving, additional coaching into checking modified autos was undertaken and drones can be used to detect hooning.
“People on the Sunshine Coast will see a big police presence on the roads,” he stated.