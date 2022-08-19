Incident between Zorko, Petty during AFL match to be investigated

Melbourne’s thumping victory over the Brisbane Lions was overshadowed after the sport by an incident between Lions captain Dayne Zorko and Melbourne defender Harrison Petty that might be referred to the AFL for investigation.

Petty was seen in tears at three-quarter time, and spent the opening minutes of the ultimate quarter on the bench. There was additionally an trade of phrases between Melbourne soccer supervisor Alan Richardson and Lions counterpart Danny Daly in relation to the incident.

Dayne Zorko of the Lions. Credit:Getty Images

Zorko and Petty had a dialogue after the sport after Zorko was confronted by a number of Melbourne gamers.

“Petts thought he heard something inappropriate about a family member, he was a bit upset about it, the Lions have spoken to us and obviously the AFL will look at it,” Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin mentioned after the match.