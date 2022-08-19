Incident between Zorko, Petty during AFL match to be investigated
Melbourne’s thumping victory over the Brisbane Lions was overshadowed after the sport by an incident between Lions captain Dayne Zorko and Melbourne defender Harrison Petty that might be referred to the AFL for investigation.
Petty was seen in tears at three-quarter time, and spent the opening minutes of the ultimate quarter on the bench. There was additionally an trade of phrases between Melbourne soccer supervisor Alan Richardson and Lions counterpart Danny Daly in relation to the incident.
Zorko and Petty had a dialogue after the sport after Zorko was confronted by a number of Melbourne gamers.
“Petts thought he heard something inappropriate about a family member, he was a bit upset about it, the Lions have spoken to us and obviously the AFL will look at it,” Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin mentioned after the match.
“That’s pretty much the details we can give at the moment. We’re going to hand it over to the AFL.
“Petts was a bit emotional at three-quarter time. He went away, re-set himself and came back into the game. That’s as much detail as we’re going to go into today.
“Brisbane have been quite apologetic towards us, and that’s the type of footy club they are. They’re a very respected, humble footy club. We’ll take them at their word.”
Lions coach Chris Fagan mentioned he was not sure what had occurred. “Obviously something did happen, I’ve been made aware of that, and no doubt we’ll have an investigation into it ourselves and the AFL will do the same thing.”