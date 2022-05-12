Inclusion on Display at the Badminton World Federation’s 10th Members’ Forum and Annual General Meeting

11 May 2022 – Last week, Special Olympics participated within the Badminton World Federation’s 10th Members’ Forum and Annual General Meeting in Bangkok, Thailand.

Special Olympics International and the Badminton World Federation (BWF) signed a Memorandum of Understanding in 2019 to extend the expansion, high quality, and frequency of badminton participation. In 2020, they revealed their Global Badminton Development Strategy to proceed to develop the game throughout the Special Olympics motion. Prior to the pandemic, greater than 370,000 gamers had been engaged with the sport world wide, and its recognition is more and more rising amongst Special Olympics athletes.

The BWF believes badminton is a sport for all which could be accessed wherever, anytime and with restricted tools necessities. They additionally imagine the game can break down social, cultural, and financial obstacles to offer significant aggressive and non-competitive participation alternatives for all, no matter age, gender, bodily or mental impairment, race, or socio-economic standing.

Maggie Brennan, a Sport Development Manager for Special Olympics International, was on-hand in Thailand to talk on the Members Forum on the influence of COVID-19 on Special Olympics and the event of badminton.

“Over the past two years, Special Olympics has committed to doing everything possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19 across our community—which includes athletes, coaches, volunteers, and staff. Like many other sports organizations, Special Olympics cancelled all sport training and competition activities, and other activations involving our athletes around the world,” Maggie stated. “Now that sports are beginning to resume, we’re fortunate to have great partners in badminton, who have helped keep the sport moving forward in Special Olympics despite the challenging impact of the pandemic.”

Maggie Brennan of Special Olympics International participated on the Badminton World Federation’s tenth Members’ Forum in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo by Erika Sawauchi/Erika Sawauchi/Badmintonphoto

The theme of the BWF Members’ Forum was “Navigating Through the Pandemic.” Despite the Pandemic, Special Olympics UAE and the UAE Badminton Federation demonstrated the facility of sport partnerships in Plenary Session 2, exhibiting badminton as an inclusive sport for all. Later within the day on the inaugural BWF Member Association Awards, the 2 organizations received the Inclusion Award.

“We feel proud to secure this award jointly with UAE Badminton Federation, it really crowns 24 months of great collaboration to advance the knowledge and love of Badminton among our Athletes, coaches, and the entire Special Olympics UAE community. We completely see the impact that this program had on our Athletes; their excitement at every event, the sheer joy and sense of inclusion is very fulfilling and indicated, very early on, that we were on the right track to achieve something ground-breaking with this program. Special Olympics UAE was the first national Special Olympics to sign a [World Games Training] pledge with a local Badminton Federation and our success really sets the tone and we hope to see similar programs rolled out worldwide and thousands of Athletes everywhere. We thank our partners at the UAE Badminton Federation for their unwavering commitment to this program and BWF for recognizing its impact with this award.” Talal Al Hashemi, National Director, Special Olympics UAE

Amr Badawi, Head of Sports & Training, accepts the BWF Member Association Inclusion Award on behalf of Special Olympics UAE and the UAE Badminton Federation.

The pleasure carried by way of the next day forward of the BWF’s Annual General Meeting. Special Olympics Thailand & the Badminton Association of Thailand signed the World Games Training Pledge, aimed toward working collectively to finest put together athletes from Thailand who might be representing their nation in badminton on the World Games in Berlin subsequent summer time.

This June on the USA Games in Orlando, Florida, badminton activation might be featured within the athletes’ village as an academic alternative for athletes and coaches to assist develop the game within the United States.

And on 5 July, Special Olympics International will once more companion with the BWF to rejoice World Badminton Day, a chance for gamers and novices alike to take up their rackets and play.

Maggie Brennan stated the alternatives for badminton’s development throughout the Special Olympics group are limitless.

Representatives from Special Olympics Thailand & Badminton Association of Thailand signed the World Games Training Pledge. Photo by Raphael Sachetat/Raphael Sachetat/Badmintonphoto

“We’re excited to watch badminton continue to grow and flourish in our movement. People with intellectual and developmental disabilities deserve to have access to the sport of their choice. That is why partners like BWF and their members, helping us ensure that badminton can be played by all, is vital to our mission,” Maggie stated. “Our Special Olympics athletes not only get to play badminton, but are included in the greater badminton community and recognized as badminton players, regardless of ability level.”