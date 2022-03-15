Income Tax in Colombia for Individuals: a Guide

Anyone who’s a tax resident in Colombia or non-resident who generates revenue inside the nation might want to perceive their obligations close to revenue tax. The following information affords perception into revenue tax in Colombia for the taxable years 2021 and 2022.

Colombia attracts important ranges of international funding, and is an more and more widespread vacation spot for foreigners visiting and relocating from the likes of the United States and Europe, thanks partially to rising consciousness of the nation’s success in combating traditionally excessive ranges of violence.

While foreigners from these elements of the world may be discovered throughout Colombia, they are usually most concentrated in cities similar to Cartagena and Medellin, in addition to the capital metropolis Bogota — with a spread of funding alternatives on offer in those cities.

Both Colombian nationals and international residents are obliged to adjust to the laws regarding revenue tax in Colombia, based mostly on revenues generated each inside and outdoors the South American nation.

Who should declare revenue tax in Colombia?

For Colombian nationals, anybody working and residing within the nation should pay revenue tax in Colombia, whereas nationals residing overseas should pay revenue tax in the event that they meet any of the next standards:

Their partner, everlasting companion, or dependent minor youngsters have tax residence within the nation

They earn greater than 50% of their revenue inside Colombia

At least 50% of their property are deemed to be held inside Colombia

At least 50% of their property are administered inside Colombia

Following a request from Colombia tax authorities, they fail to adequately show they’re tax residents of one other jurisdiction

They are tax residents in a jurisdiction deemed to be a tax haven

In accordance with the Vienna conventions, they’re exempt from paying revenue tax in a international jurisdiction the place they reside associated to international service on behalf of the Colombian state.

Meanwhile, international people are answerable for revenue tax in Colombia if the next situations are met:

They are within the nation for a complete of greater than 183 days inside a steady 365 day interval, with the times of arrival and departure counting in direction of that whole

They don’t have tax residence in Colombia, however their revenue from Colombia sources exceeds the ceilings talked about beneath.

Which sort of income is topic to revenue tax in Colombia?

Income tax in Colombia is utilized to taxable income if any of the next situations is met:

When the gross fairness on the finish of the taxable 12 months 2021 is equal or increased than COP 163,386,000 (roughly USD 40,386).

When the revenue, the bank card consumption, the worth of purchases or consumption, or the whole collected worth of financial institution deposits or monetary investments of the taxable 12 months 2021 are equal or increased than COP 50,831,000 (roughly USD 12,494).

Note that non-residents should solely report revenue generated inside Colombia, in addition to contemplate their fairness and property owned inside Colombia.

The following sources of income are exempt from revenue tax in Colombia:

Colombian banknotes

Compensations as a consequence of work accidents or sickness

Funds acquired for burial bills of a employee

Severance funds and curiosity on severance funds if they’re acquired by employees whose common revenue within the final six months of employment doesn’t exceed COP 13,301,400 (roughly USD 3,400)

Pensions as much as taxable 12 months 1997. From 1998 onwards, the portion exceeding COP 38,004,000 (approx USD 9,745) per thirty days shall be taxed

Death insurance coverage, dying compensations, and social advantages associated to the exercise and retirement of members of the army or police drive.

For courtroom magistrates, prosecutors, judicial attorneys, and rectors of public universities, the 50% of their salaries which are often known as “representation expenses” are exempt from revenue tax in Colombia.

For judges, the 25% of the salaries which are often known as “representation expenses” are exempt from revenue tax

Calculating the taxable base for revenue tax in Colombia

The methodology for calculating the taxable base for revenue tax in Colombia is specified by Article 26 of the Colombian Tax Code, which reads as follows:

“ARTICLE 26. INCOMES ARE THE FOUNDATION OF TAXABLE BASE. The taxable base is determined as follows: from the sum of all the ordinary and extraordinary income realized in the taxable year or period, which are susceptible of producing a net increase of the gross equity at the time of their receipt, and which have not been expressly excepted, the returns, rebates and discounts are subtracted, obtaining the net income. From the net income are subtracted, when applicable, the costs incurred attributable to such income, thus obtaining the gross income. Deductions made are subtracted from the gross income, obtaining the taxable base. Except for legal exceptions, the taxable base is taxable and the rates established by law are applied to it.”

Income is made up of three completely different classes:

1) General revenue (labor, capital, and non-labor revenue)

As indicated in Article 103 of the Tax Code, revenue obtained by people from salaries, commissions, social advantages, per diems, illustration bills, charges, ecclesiastical emoluments, and normally, compensation for private providers, are thought-about unique labor revenue.

Capital revenue can be included on this class; that is the revenue obtained from curiosity, monetary yields, and exploitation of mental property.

This class additionally contains non-labor revenue, which is taken into account as all revenue not expressly categorized in another class, apart from dividends and occasional earnings, that are ruled by their very own particular guidelines.

Note that bills essential within the improvement of any income-producing exercise are deductible, so long as they are often proven to be essential and proportionate based on every exercise. Further deductions based mostly on the likes of curiosity on housing loans, funds for well being, and for employees, are additionally relevant.

2) Income from pensions

Pensions supplied for retirement, incapacity, previous age, survivors, and occupational danger, in addition to revenue from compensation in lieu of pensions or refunds of pension financial savings balances, are lined on this class.

The pensions tax class doesn’t admit any prices or deductions.

3) Dividends and participations

The revenue acquired as dividends and participations are included on this class and represent taxable revenue for companions, shareholders, co-owners, associates, subscribers and different such people, acquired from distributions coming from each nationwide and international corporations and entities.

The class of dividends and participations doesn’t admit prices or deductions.

Income tax in Colombia: charges & cost

A tax reform handed in 2021 didn’t modify the taxable fee for 2022, that means that the bands and charges for revenue tax in Colombia are set out as follows:

Annual revenue RATE $0 to $10,600 0% $10,600 to $ 16,500 19% $16,500 to $39,900 28% $39,900 to $84,300 33% $84,300 to $184,500 35% $184,500 to $301,600 37% $301,600 upwards 39% All figures transformed to USD approximations

For people, the due date for cost of revenue tax in Colombia relies on the final two digits of their registered identification quantity. That date falls between August and October and the tax should be paid in a single installment.

An particular person’s revenue tax burden is calculated through the submission of an revenue tax assertion.

Payment may be made in one in every of two methods:

Electronically, through financial institution switch or card transaction In-person at a certified financial institution

Penalties for non-compliance

Failure to submit a tax assertion in a well timed method will lead to a penalty, which rises by the equal of 5% of the tax payable for every extra month or fraction of a month that the assertion is submitted after the deadline, with a most penalty of 100% of the tax payable.

Failure to submit a tax assertion will ultimately outcome within the tax authorities issuing a notification. After that notification has been issued, the month-to-month penalty for non-submission will rise to 10% of the whole tax payable for every month or fraction of a month that the assertion shouldn’t be submitted, with a most penalty of 200% of the tax payable.

In the occasion that the tax resident fails to submit the assertion and prosecution proceedings start, a further penalty equal to twenty% of the gross wage for the tax 12 months in query may even be utilized, in addition to related administrative and authorized prices and curiosity.

Note that, when a penalty is utilized, a timeframe for cost is acknowledged, together with two deadlines. Meeting the sooner deadline will see the penalty lowered by 50%, whereas failure to fulfill the later deadline will lead to prosecution.

In all circumstances, if a taxpayer can show that non-filing of the tax assertion was the fault of the tax authority, the taxpayer might be exonerated from the penalty.

