“Increases in certain commodity prices are making some projects look more viable” – leading project finance expert sees opportunity amid uncertainty. | project finance, infrastructure, energy, japan, mayer brown, relocation, tokyo, opportunity | FinanceAsia

Earlier this month, Mayer Brown mission growth and finance companion, Myles Mantle, relocated to the regulation agency’s Tokyo workplace from London the place he was initially primarily based upon getting into the agency in October final yr.

His return to Japan marks his thirteenth yr dwelling and dealing available in the market, the vast majority of which era he had spent working alongside present managing companion on the agency, Rupert Burrows, when the pair have been colleagues at Ashurst.

With greater than 26 years of expertise within the infrastructure, vitality, commerce finance and commodities sectors, in addition to a cross-border observe that boasts a nine-year stint in Russia and prolonged durations within the…