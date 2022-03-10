“Incredible Momentum” In India-US Defence Relationship: Pentagon

Over the previous decade, India considerably elevated its acquisition of US defence gear

Washington:

There is an “incredible momentum” within the US-India defence relationship and the a lot awaited 2+2 dialogue between the 2 nations will happen right here in early April, a high Pentagon official has stated throughout a Congressional listening to on the Indo-Pacific area.

The final assembly of the two+2 dialogue was held in New Delhi in 2020 and the subsequent assembly is to be hosted by the US in Washington. The 2+2 ministerial dialogue takes place between overseas and defence ministers of either side.

India and the United States held a bilateral 2+2 Inter-sessional assembly on the official stage on 1 September 2021 in Washington DC. They reviewed progress made for the reason that final 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in October 2020.

Ely Ratner, Assistant Secretary of Defence for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, informed members of the House Armed Services Committee throughout a Congressional listening to on Wednesday on the Indo-Pacific area that he perceives the US-India defence relationship as one with “incredible momentum”.

At the identical time, he acknowledged that there are challenges with the connection with India.

“But I think they’re manageable and we are moving forward very rapidly in deepening the partnership,” he stated.

“We’re going to hold our highest senior-level engagement with them in early April.

“That’s a two plus two with Secretary (of State Antony) Blinken, Secretary (of Defence Lloyd) Austin and their (Indian) counterparts (External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh); in that assembly we’ll talk about plenty of actions that not solely are unprecedented, however are the sorts of issues that might have been unimaginable 10 years in the past and even 5 years in the past,” Ratner said.

“We are additionally seeing accelerated progress in our Major Defence Partnership with India as we proceed to work alongside our Indian counterparts to raised combine and operationalise our day-to-day defence cooperation and logistics, improve data sharing, and develop our bilateral cooperation in rising domains equivalent to area and our on-line world,” Ratner said.

The US recognised India as a “Major Defence Partner” in 2016, a designation that allows India to buy more advanced and sensitive technologies from America at par with that of the US’ closest allies and partners, and ensures enduring cooperation into the future.

Ratner further said: “We are increasing the geographic scope of army cooperation with India to incorporate larger coordination and cooperation within the Western Indian Ocean and Southeast Asia, the place we share frequent objectives and safety pursuits. This progress is especially evident in our increasing naval cooperation – bilaterally and with regional companions – to advertise freedom of navigation and improve maritime area consciousness throughout the area”.

China claims nearly all of the disputed South China Sea, though Taiwan, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam all claim parts of it. Beijing has built artificial islands and military installations in the South China Sea. Beijing is also involved in a maritime dispute with Japan over the East China Sea.

Admiral John C Aquilino, Commander of US Indo-Pacific Command said that the world’s largest democracy India is a strong, capable partner with a closely aligned vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

“Recently, we entered into data sharing agreements, and we proceed to develop our operations collectively. USINDOPACOM maximises cooperation, data sharing and interoperability in workout routines like SEA DRAGON, TIGER TRIUMPH and MALABAR,” he stated.

Over the previous decade, India considerably elevated its acquisition of US defence gear by buying US-sourced platforms equivalent to MH-60Rs, P-8s, C-130Js, C-17s, AH[1]64s, CH-47s, and M777 howitzers. India might buy different US programs equivalent to F-21s (former F-16s), F/A-18s, further P-8s, and UAVs sooner or later, he stated.