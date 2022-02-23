Incredible Queensland event not to miss

From music festivals to marathons, there’s no scarcity of issues to see and do in Queensland.

1. A CASE OF THE BLUES

Music legends equivalent to James Morrison, Dom Turner and US guitar hero Robben Ford contact down on the Gold Coast for the landmark Blues on Broadbeach Music Festival. Shows run from May 19 to 22.

2. MAGIC IN THE AIR

Brisbane is one metropolis the place rugby league is just the very best. And it doesn’t get significantly better than the NRL Magic Round, three action-packed days from May 13 to fifteen the place all 16 groups play on Suncorp Stadium’s hallowed turf. Expect huge hits and unbelievable tries.

3. LIFELONG LEARNER

Let your thoughts wander on the World Science Festival (March 9 to 13) and Curiocity (March 9 to twenty). Held in Brisbane, they provide fascinating occasions, interactive installations and interesting chats with the who’s who of the science world.

4. WORK OF ART

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artwork, tradition and performances takes centre stage from July 6 to 10 on the Cairns Indigenous Art Fair.

5. BORN TO RUN

The Gold Coast Marathon is Australia’s favorite vacation run with a flat monitor that’s good for setting a brand new PB. Put your trainers on from July 2 to three.

6. SMOOTH SAILING

Hamilton Island hosts Australia’s largest offshore keelboat regatta from August 20 to twenty-eight. The Whitsundays is a shocking backdrop for this fixture on the crusing calendar, recognized for its camaraderie and convivial environment.

7. JUST DESERT

Join Jimmy Barnes, Missy Higgins and Kasey Chambers in outback Queensland for Birdsville’s basic Big Red Bash – the world’s most distant music competition. Running from July 5 to 7.

8. NEED FOR SPEED

Supercar motion heads to the tropics on July 8 for the NTI Townsville 500. Racing on the Reid Park Street Circuit is at all times shut and aggressive.

9. FLOWER POWER

Visit Southern Queensland Country to behold the Garden City in full bloom. The Toowoomba Carnival of Flowers is the longest-running occasion of its type, a real celebration of botanic magnificence. The carnival is a month lengthy, however key dates to recollect are the Festival of Food and Wine from September 9 to 11 and the spectacular Floral Parade scheduled for September 17.

10. TO THE RACES

Whether you’re pushing your restrict as a competitor or cheering individuals on, the Noosa Triathlon is at all times one of many Sunshine Coast’s most thrilling sporting spectacles. Catch the motion from October 26 to 30.

