Incredible scene spotted in Qld floods

Eastern browns are identified to prey on mice and frogs – however unbelievable footage throughout Queensland’s wild floods captured a softer facet to the lethal snake.

Incredible footage confirmed the lethal snake permitting the animals to hold off its physique in a waterlogged rainwater tank.

The clip, which was shared to TikTok, confirmed animal rescuers utilizing a metallic pole in a bid to save lots of different frogs struggling to remain afloat within the tank.

“They got them all out alive! And the snake too!,” the person wrote.

Social media customers had been surprised by the snake’s behaviour, with some noting jap browns nearly solely eat mice, rats and frogs to outlive.

“When times get tough Aussie’s help each other out,” joked one girl.

“He’s taking his role as pool noodle very seriously,” added one other.

Despite the footage surprising Aussies, snake catchers stated the behaviour wasn’t shocking.

“Most animals will basically cling to whatever they can find, it’s not out of the realm of possibility,” Janne Torkkola, snake catcher at Snakeout Brisbane, informed information.com.au.

“I don’t think [the snake] is too concerned by [the animals on it] – the animals are a small percentage of its body weight and it is just trying to float and survive like the rest of them.”

Bryan Robinson, snake catcher at Snake Catchers Brisbane, agreed.

“If you have animals that are all constrained to a body of water and they’ve got no room for high ground, then I would imagine they’d take to the first thing, it’s like a drowning man clutching at straws.

“There are situations where I’ve been called out in sewage pits and those sorts of things on regular occurrence, mice and eastern browns occupying the same space.”

When requested whether or not the snake would seemingly eat its passengers, he stated, “[eastern brown snakes] do eat mice, they are known to occasionally predate on frogs, but in a situation like that, all those animals are in a state of stress: they’re contained, they’re cold, they’re not at optimum temperature, it’s certainly not a normal predatory situation.”

The mice and frog weren’t the one ones searching for dry floor as torrential rain soaked south-eastern Queensland.