‘Incredible’: Star flaunts 20kg weight loss

Jules Robinson has left followers in awe after she shared a video flaunting her “incredible” determine whereas modelling a bunch of activewear seems to be.

The former MAFS contestant took to the social media platform on Saturday to indicate off a wide range of coaching seems to be by Bohemian Traders.

But it was the mother-of-one’s “incredible” physique that had followers distracted — significantly when she modelled the model’s new low-cut crop.

In the clip, she defined how the crop has a hidden band that helps forestall “over hang” on the perimeters.

“I find a lot of tops I actually get a bit of over hang, (but) this top is actually holding me in really well,” she mentioned of the cleavage-baring crop.

Since sharing the submit, followers have inundated the feedback part on how “fabulous” she seems to be.

“You look absolutely amazing,” one fan wrote.

“Wow!! You look great,” mentioned one other, whereas a 3rd agreed the mum regarded “incredible”.

“I want these. I really need to concentrate on my fitness!” wrote a fourth.

It comes because the 38-year-old recently debuted her new look after shedding 20kg following the beginning of her son Oliver in 2020.

Jules, who’s an envoy for Jenny Craig, took to Instagram final 12 months explaining to her virtually 1 million followers how her weight had “crept” after she gave beginning to her bub.

“I’m nearly at my 20 kilos (weight loss) goal, back to what I was pre-pregnant,” she mentioned in October.

The actuality star and businesswoman, who hosts The Juggling Act podcast with Melissa Wilson, mentioned she misplaced the load in simply 15 weeks utilizing Jenny Craig’s Rapid Results Max program.

Jules mentioned she waited a number of months earlier than making an attempt to reduce weight and that following Jenny Craig’s program had been “easy” for somebody like her who has a “busy life”.

“I love my curves, I’ve embraced every part of post-partum and felt like I had the energy to focus on me about 8 months in,” she continued.

Jules, who rose to fame on season six of MAFS, is the proprietor of shapewear line ‘Figur by Jules’, which she launched in 2019.

“My goal is to help woman feel comfortable in accepting that they are all unique and beautiful in their own way,” she writes on the model’s website.

“Being in the public eye, and constantly being judged by my appearance, and then being labelled as fat (because I wasn’t a size 10), to me was shocking. I embrace my curves, and I love wearing FIGUR to show off that shape even more.”