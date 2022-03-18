IND vs AUS ICC Women’s World Cup: ‘Hot and cold’ India need complete performance against mighty Australia | Cricket News – Times of India

AUCKLAND: Having put up an “up and down” present to this point, India might want to play an ideal recreation in opposition to the mighty Australians within the Women’s World Cup right here on Saturday in the event that they wish to carry their marketing campaign again on observe.In the previous sequence in opposition to New Zealand, Indian bowlers struggled to search out rhythm however within the World Cup, the batting efficiency has been inconsistent with the staff sitting at two wins and as many losses after 4 video games.With three leagues video games remaining, India should acquire consistency in all departments and preserve their place within the high 4 to qualify for the semifinals.“If I had an explanation (for batting inconsistency), I would have definitely discussed in the dressing room. In the NZ series, our batters did well, the last four matches (in WC) the batting has not clicked as a unit and it is something we need work on,” stated star opener Smriti Mandhana forward of the Australia conflict.“I am confident tomorrow will be a perfect game for the batters. The bowlers are doing an amazing job for us, they need more support from batters.”With 4 wins out of 4 video games, Australia have seemed unstoppable but when there’s one staff that may halt their juggernaut, it’s India.

(Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

The Mithali Raj-led squad misplaced a carefully contested sequence in Australia final 12 months and ended Meg Lanning’s staff 26-match successful streak.

Indian batters have provide you with particular particular person performances however not fired as a bunch.

Mithali and all-rounder Deepti Sharma have exchanged locations at quantity three within the first 4 video games however each are but to make notable contributions.

Smriti has proven high type and Harmanpreet being again amongst runs provides a large enhance to the staff.

Smriti and Harmanpreet smashed centuries in opposition to the West Indies and shared a match-wining partnership. Former India captain Diana Edulji is of the opinion that now that Harmanpreet is again in type, she ought to bat larger than her present quantity 5 place.

More modifications may very well be on the playing cards within the batting order for the Australia recreation as the sooner experiments haven’t yielded the specified outcomes.

Veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami, who shall be taking part in her 2 hundredth ODI, has made an affect in all of the video games to this point and shall be anticipated to offer the early breakthroughs in opposition to the formidable Australians.

Left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad has been the main wicket-taker for India with eight wickets.

AFP Photo

India managed solely 134 within the final recreation however the bowlers nonetheless managed to stretch the sport and acquired six English batters out.

They must discover a technique to dismiss in-form opener Rachael Haynes who has amassed 277 runs at a mean of 92. Most of the Australian gamers have contributed to the staff’s unbeaten run within the event.

Ellyse Perry has starred each with bat and ball whereas spinners Alana King and Ashleigh Gardner have additionally been efficient.

Both the groups have developed an intense rivalry over time and Australia shall be seeking to avenge their semifinal loss within the 2017 version once they take the sphere at Eden Park on Saturday.

The Teams (From):

Australia: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Darcie Brown, Nic Carey, Ash Gardner, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Amanda-Jade Wellington.

India: Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.