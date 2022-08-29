IND vs PAK – “Virat Kohli Flopped Again”: Ex-Pakistan Player Criticises India Great For Asia Cup Match Show | Cricket News

Virat Kohli was the joint top-scorer for India within the Asia Cup 2022 win in opposition to Pakistan on Sunday, however he struggled initially. He obtained a few reprieves earlier than scoring 35 off 34 balls. Just when it appeared like Kohli may rating a half-century, he was dismissed by Pakistan’s Mohammad Nawaz. The focus was on India’s high three going into the match and all three — Okay L Rahul (0), Rohit Sharma (12 off 18) and Kohli — didn’t have one of the best of occasions within the center. Kohli’s efficiency didn’t impress former Pakistan cricket workforce spinner Danish Kaneria.

“Virat Kohli – all eyes were on him. He flopped again. At the starting, he faced difficulty. There were quite a few inside edges. Unfortunately, KL Rahul got bowled after getting an inside edge,” Kaneria, who performed 61 Tests and 18 ODIs for Pakistan, said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

“Kohli got out while trying to go inside-out over the extra-cover against a left-arm spinner. While he does play that shot very well, but somebody told me that when he used to play with Sachin Tendulkar, the latter noticed that Kohli was getting out to that shot and advised him to stop playing that shot. That same thing is is happening with Kohli,” Kaneria added.

“Kohli was fortunate as he was nearly out on the second supply itself. He was fortunate that Fakhar Zaman could not maintain on to the catch off Naseem Shah. He played just one good shot during his innings. Other than that he did not play good shots. He will have to score runs.”

In the match, Hardik Pandya produced a particular all-round effort as India held nerves to tug off an thrilling five-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan of their Asia Cup opener right here on Sunday. Hardik (3/25 in 4 overs) confirmed his excessive worth underneath excessive strain as his well-directed brief balls helped India bowl out Pakistan for 147.

It ought to have been straight ahead chase however India’s skilled top-three faltered, placing additional strain on the center order. Hardik (33 not out off 17) and Ravindra Jadeja (35 off 29) then shared a 52-run stand to take India on the cusp of a well-known win. The star all-rounder’s three fours off Haris Rauf off the nineteenth over successfully sealed the sport for India.

With the workforce needing 6 off three balls, Hardik completed the sport with a six off left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz.

