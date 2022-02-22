IND vs SL: Deepak Chahar gets ruled out of the T20I series

Star Indian pacer Deepak Chahar has been dominated out of the T20I collection that India will kick off towards Sri Lanka on February 24. India is all set to play a three-match T20I collection towards Lanka adopted by two Tests whereby the opening T20I is all set to happen in Lucknow. It has been reported that Chahar suffered a grade two tear in the course of the remaining T20I towards West Indies.

It must be famous that the Agra cricketer performed all of the three T20Is towards West Indies the place his performances weren’t very spectacular barring the ultimate recreation. As per the experiences by Sports Today, Chahar will mark his entry again into the motion throughout IPL 2022, enjoying for Chennai Super Kings.

CSK retains Deepak Chahar for a whopping INR 14 Crore

Talking about his IPL developments, it’s recognized to all that the UP cricketer was retained by his yellow franchise for a whopping INR 14 Crore in the course of the mega public sale. He stands to be the costliest purchase by CSK and the second highest within the mega public sale after Ishan Kishan.

Chahar is thought properly for his experience with the brand new ball and carried out the identical manner for his IPL franchise in the previous few years. He has been MS Dhoni’s go-to-man with the brand new ball too and it stays to be seen if he’ll be capable to justify his price ticket this time in IPL 2022.

“I wanted to play for CSK because I haven’t imagined myself playing in another colour than yellow. At one point, I thought it (the bid price) was too much. As a CSK player, I also want to build a good team. So, after they spent 13 crore, I actually wanted the bidding to stop so I can go to CSK quickly, and then we can buy some other players (with the money saved),” mentioned Chahar earlier.