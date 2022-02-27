IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma On The Cusp Of Joining Elite T20I List Led By Babar Azam | Cricket News

India captain Rohit Sharma will eye one more milestone when his workforce takes on Sri Lanka within the third T20I on the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala afterward Sunday. Rohit, who lately went previous Martin Guptill to turn into the main run-scorer in T20Is, is simply 18 runs away from finishing 1000 T20I runs as a captain. Rohit, who is predicted to take cost of the Indian workforce for twenty eighth time in T20Is on Sunday, might turn into the 2nd quickest to achieve this landmark after Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

Rohit will even turn into solely third India captain to realize this milestone after Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni.

The 34-year-old didn’t have one of the best of outing with the bat within the second T20I, and can look to finish the collection on a excessive.

Moreover, if India handle to beat Sri Lanka within the third and closing T20I, will probably be their seventeenth win over the guests, probably the most by a workforce towards any opposition in T20Is.

India’s 7-wicket win over Sri Lanka was their eleventh on the bounce within the shortest format, and can look to make that 12 when each the groups face off on Sunday.

India batters stole the present after Sri Lanka had posted 183 for 5 after being placed on to bat.

Shreyas Iyer led the cost with a 44-ball 74 whereas Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja additionally performed cameos of 39 and 45*, respectively, to take India throughout the ending line with 17 balls to spare.

India and Sri Lanka will even play a two-match Test collection following the conclusion of the T20I collection.

The first Test will likely be performed in Mohali from March 4-8 whereas Bengaluru will host the second Test, which will likely be a day/night time affair, from March 12 to 16.