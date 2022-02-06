IND vs WI: “Privilege To Lead India In 1000th ODI,” Says Rohit Sharma | Cricket News

India skipper Rohit Sharma has mentioned that it will likely be a privilege for him to steer the Men in Blue as they take the sector to play their a thousandth ODI. The aspect will obtain the feat within the first ODI in opposition to West Indies right here on the Narendra Modi Stadium. In the 999 ODIs performed earlier, India accounts for 518 wins and 431 losses. The Men in Blue had performed their five hundredth match in 2002 and twenty years later, the aspect has now reached the milestone of enjoying 1000 ODIs.

“It will be a historic moment as we play the 1000th ODI. I would like to congratulate all the players who have taken part in this long journey. It is an honour for me to lead the side in that game, it will be a privilege to lead the boys. Our journey has been fantastic over the years. So many players have tried to put their best foot forward, we will also try to keep raising the bar,” mentioned Rohit in a video posted on BCCI.TV.

In India’s a centesimal ODI, Kapil Dev was the captain whereas Sourav Ganguly had led the aspect within the Men in Blue’s five hundredth ODI.

Australia has performed the second-most ODIs on the earth with 958 matches whereas Pakistan has performed 936 ODIs. England is within the seventh spot within the listing of most ODIs performed after having performed 761 matches within the 50-over format.

“It has gone from strength to strength. We have had couple of transitions and that shows the quality we have and the bench strength we have. We have eventually come to this landmark of 1000 ODIs, it is a big number and it is a testament to the matches we have played over the years,” mentioned Kohli.