Independence Day 2022: Postal Service’s PIN Code Turns 50

The PIN code system was launched in India on August 15, 1972.

This Independence Day, India can also be celebrating one other vital milestone. The Postal Identification Number (PIN), which is used to ship letters, couriers and different postal objects throughout the nation, has turned 50 right now. It was launched on August 15, 1972. PIN codes are six-digit codes which are utilized by the postal service in India as a numbering system. They are also called space codes or zip codes. The Postal Identification Number makes it simpler for the postman to find and ship a letter or package deal to the supposed recipient.

The PIN code system was launched within the nation by Shriram Bhikaji Velankar, who served as further secretary within the Union Ministry of Communications and was a senior member of the Posts and Telegraph Board.

Mr Velankar died in 1999 in Mumbai, three years after he obtained President’s Award for his contribution within the discipline of Sanskrit language. He was a Sanskrit poet of eminence.

The want for a PIN code was felt due to the duplication of names of a number of locations throughout India. People additionally used to jot down addresses in several languages, which made it very troublesome to hint addresses. A code system helped postmen ship the deal with to the fitting folks.

The first digit of a PIN code signifies the zone, the second signifies the sub-zone, and the third, together with the primary two, depicts the sorting district inside that zone. The remaining three digits are assigned to particular person publish workplaces throughout the sorting district.

The sorting district is mainly the headquarters on the major publish workplace of the biggest metropolis in a postal area and is known as sorting workplace.

According to India Post, the entire nation has been divided into 23 postal circles for offering postal companies. Each of those circles is headed by a Chief Postmaster General.