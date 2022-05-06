Independent Despi O’Connor says she’s still standing in Flinders

Independent candidate Despi O’Connor says she has give up her job as a faculty trainer to maintain alive her marketing campaign to win the seat of Flinders after questions arose about her eligibility.

O’Connor stated she had sought recommendation from constitutional specialists and legal professionals, together with barristers, after considerations have been raised that she could also be ineligible due to her employment as a faculty trainer.

Despi O’Connor has resumed her marketing campaign for Flinders.

“There is nothing to categorically say that I am ineligible to run for election or sit for parliament,” she stated. “I have tendered my resignation as a public school teacher.”

O’Connor’s marketing campaign appeared doubtful earlier this week when it emerged she was nonetheless employed as a trainer despite the fact that she was on depart.