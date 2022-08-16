Independent investigator to probe allegations in Babita Deokaran murder case | News24

An impartial forensic investigator might be appointed to probe allegations towards Gauteng Department of Health officers.

The transfer is geared toward coping with allegations rising from the Babita Deokaran homicide case.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura says his workplace is “finalising the process” of appointing the investigator.

The Gauteng authorities will appoint an impartial forensic investigator to probe allegations rising from the Babita Deokaran homicide case. The case is being heard within the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

Whistleblower Deokaran had been a important witness for the Special Investigating Unit. News24 beforehand reported sources saying that she had supplied proof in additional than 100 investigations referring to corruption throughout the Gauteng well being division.

She was assassinated in a hit-style killing outdoors her residence in southern Johannesburg in August 2021.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura stated his workplace was “finalising the process” of appointing an investigator to look into “allegations that have surfaced relating to the case”.

“Labour matters relating to officials implicated in this matter have been referred to the Head of the Department of Health, Gauteng, to deal with them as per the Public Service Act (PSA) and Public Finance Management Act (PFMA),” he stated.

News24 not too long ago revealed that provincial well being division boss Lerato Madyo did not act on a plea by Deokaran three weeks earlier than she was murdered. Deokaran had requested that R850 million in doubtful funds out of Tembisa Hospital be investigated.

“While we are committed to ensuring that decisive action is taken against public servants that have been found to have failed in discharging their responsibilities in line with the PFMA, we need to ensure that our actions are in line with the PSA and other applicable prescripts,” Makhura stated.

Makhura added that the provincial authorities was strengthening its management techniques to stop fraud and corruption, in addition to enhancing its capability to behave on such allegations.