Independents offer what Coalition lacks: integrity

James Deli, Oatley Your editorial (“Teals are a warning to Liberals not to drift further to the right”, May 7) encourages us to assume once more earlier than voting for independents who declare to symbolize our greatest pursuits in favour of some politicians who’ve failed repeatedly to deal with the key problems with local weather change and authorities corruption. Let’s ignore that the so-called average Liberals have been unable to cease the social gathering’s continued lurch to the far proper. And let’s ignore that the Nationals have revealed the non-binding goal of web zero by 2050 is “already dead”. The Nats obtained their billion-dollar dams and as soon as once more Australians obtained the center finger. Yeah nah, not this time guys. – Sue-Ellen Smith, Naremburn If Morrison thinks I want him, he may want my vote. He definitely gained’t be getting it. I don’t want a PM who’s ego-driven, who wastes taxpayers’ cash, who doesn’t desire a first rate integrity fee, who’s reticent about local weather change, and I definitely don’t want a PM who’s unsympathetic in direction of refugees and “welfare” recipients. (“The PM’s pitch: You might not like me, but you need me,” May 7). – Jo White, Woonona “Politicians need a sense of integrity with their actions, with their promises,” pleads Anthony Zafiropoulos, 19. Atta-boy Anthony. On polling date, let’s all not overlook that whereas one chief has been ridiculed for blunders and gaffes, the opposite has been variously accused of being “a horrible, horrible person”, worse of being a “liar” not solely by the likes of Malcolm Turnbull and Barnaby Jones, however by the French president, no much less. –

Edward Loong, Milsons Point Peter Hartcher writes that “teal was the colour of Steggall’s 2019 campaign when she defeated Tony Abbott … Why teal? The colour symbolises Steggall’s political pigmentation, she says – it’s a mix of blue and green. Blue represents traditional conservative values and green the environment.” But the color is definitely turquoise (a 50:50 combination of blue and inexperienced) and has been utilized by independents within the Manly-Warringah space for the reason that “Clean Water, Clean Air, Clean Politics” marketing campaign by the unbiased state member for Manly, Peter Macdonald in 1999. – Geoff Lambert, Fairlight If no social gathering will get greater than 75 seats within the upcoming election it won’t be a hung parliament. It will likely be a minority authorities – which we’re used to in NSW, and keep in mind with no nice trauma from the Gillard years. Parliament will solely be hung if provide is refused, which by definition wouldn’t occur after settlement between the crossbench with whichever of the 2 main events who mentioned they wouldn’t attain settlement, reached an settlement. – Andrew Taubman, Queens Park

Katie Allen (“The hard reality of a teal vote”, smh.com.au, May 7) argues that if you happen to vote “teal” you threat purging the Liberal Party of moderates. Tony Abbott, who was changed by the unique “teal”, Zali Steggall, was hardly a average! As for the moderates working “within the tent”, properly sure, a number of did cross the ground on the non secular discrimination invoice. Other than that you simply get the identical moderates voting with the identical authorities which has failed utterly on a corruption fee, the Pacific, vaccine acquisition, the remedy of ladies and compassion for refugees. – Ian Morris, Strathfield I purchased an own-brand dairy product in Woolworths this week. The packaging has not too long ago been redesigned – the color is now teal. Is Woolworths attempting to inform us one thing? – Helen Howes, Collaroy Gotcha! Journalists face questions over position in ballot For too lengthy, politicians and the general public have been too delicate on journalists who ask gotcha questions (“Gotcha questions face moment of strewth”, May 7). This follow, together with badgering politicians to present simplistic ensures about complicated coverage points, is the hallmark of mediocre journalism. Serious journalists needs to be asking critical questions on points akin to local weather, corruption, healthcare, overseas coverage and defence. Perhaps above all, they need to do their analysis on financial and social points. Why are one million Australian youngsters residing in poverty? What are the implications of the proposed tax cuts for the rich? Does authorities debt actually matter? Thankfully, there are some glorious journalists who deal with these points. David Crowe and Ross Gittins come to thoughts. However, the much less skilled members of the press pack actually need some steering from their extra competent colleagues. – George Rosier, Carlingford The obsession of some reporters to throw gotcha questions at our legislators isn’t solely tiresome for listeners but additionally contributes little to informing voters concerning the points confronting Australia and a celebration’s place on them. I realise it supplies ammunition for the opponent, for instance how can our nation be led by somebody who can’t recite their social gathering’s six-point plan for NDIS. Surely, nevertheless, the reporters may assume up extra artistic methods to analyze a celebration’s NDIS coverage. – Christine Perrott, Armidale

Well completed Nick O’Malley for mentioning how parts of the media pack are turning this election right into a joke with their gotcha questions. If the fourth property can’t take its position severely, is it any marvel democracy is tottering? – Geoffrey Anderson, Richmond Next time some reporter asks a gotcha query, the politician ought to ask the reporter to cite the 12 tips of the Journalist Code of Ethics. – Graeme Finn, Summer Hill Fill within the blanks Con Vaitsas (Letters, May 7) is right to name for extra schooling on the best way to solid an knowledgeable formal vote. However, I strongly consider that the Australian Electoral Commission ought to conduct a marketing campaign simply after the election too. In this fashion voters will be capable to right mistaken concepts whereas their vote is contemporary of their reminiscence. – Bruce Welch, Marrickville Twice in recent times I’ve had an individual within the subsequent polling sales space lean into mine and ask what they do subsequent. – Sandra Pertot, Diamond Beach

Just as a result of almost one million votes have been casual in 2019 doesn’t imply the voter wants educating. I make a aware choice each election to vote casual, as I feel the candidates are mediocre and are too lazy to marketing campaign for his or her seat. – Robert Pallister, Punchbowl I doubt that additional educating voters to vote appropriately can have a lot affect on the comparatively low stage of casual voting. Some voters intentionally vote casual by submitting clean ballots. How do I do know? I used to be a short lived election official in two elections within the early 2000s. – Carolyn Skinner, Hawker (ACT) Australia is now experiencing peak COVID-19 by way of deaths, hospitalisation and ICU mattress occupancy. More than 5000 individuals have died to date in 2022, greater than twice the full variety of two the earlier years, three-quarters of deaths are among the many over 70s. It’s nice we now have opened up, that the economic system is being revived, that children are again at college, individuals are again at work, building is progressing and lives are getting again to regular. But the place is the general public messaging, administration and safety of the over 70s and the burden on the hospital system? Last yr this is able to have been a disaster, now it’s ignored by state and federal governments. – Bronwyn Crawford, Annandale Australia’s Department of Health reported a complete of 2239 deaths from COVID-19 as on the finish of 2021. Am I the one individual shocked to seek out that this has blown out to 7454 deaths as at May 7, 2022? – Martin Mulcare, North Ryde Not invited

Penny Wong wasn’t requested to accompany Marise Payne to satisfy the Solomon Islands overseas minister as a result of the federal government is in “scaretaker” mode (“Labor questions lack of invitation to key talks with Solomons foreign minister”, May 8). – Les Shearman, Darlington Selective values I needed to resign from an Anglican School Council as a result of I may not signal the up to date Statement of Faith (Letters, May 7). I consider that it’s each potential and a profit to society for same-sex married individuals to be Bible-believing Christians. While it’s definitely my understanding that Jesus was uncompromising on the difficulty of faithfulness in marriage, he was additionally uncompromising about various different necessary values which, on the face of it, many conventional Anglican faculties flout, by prioritising privilege, standing and obscene ranges of expenditure. – Chris McGregor, Cabarita What will the principled principals do when the great Archbishop asks them to just accept in writing that the complete universe is within the neighborhood of 6000 years outdated – John Hinde, Sydney Two of my youngsters went to the Anglican St Luke’s Grammar at Dee Why from prep to complete however not for non secular causes. Beyond the varsity partitions, the world is altering, as Jesus would have needed.

The former Liberal voters wherein St Luke’s is located had the very best “yes” vote within the same-sex marriage postal survey. Since then, we now have been described as a ‘rainbow’ voters.

Please sustain Sydney Anglicans. – Jenny Forster, Manly

The debate about Anglican principals and rules demonstrates one factor clearly: religions shouldn’t be allowed to run faculties. The very foundation for faith – adherence to arbitrary guidelines based mostly on revelation – is solely antithetical to the basic tenets of schooling, that are to develop an inquiring thoughts geared up to establish and resolve questions rationally. It could be laborious to think about two much less suitable beliefs. – Richard Cobden, Woolloomooloo Northern Rivers wants motion I’m delighted that the Insurance Council and the Customer Owned Banking Association are urgent the Premier to urgently “identify key actions, resources and timing for any rebuild” of the flood-affected areas of the North Coast. (“Time running out to rebuild flood town, Premier told,” May 7). While the federal government has established the Northern Rivers Reconstruction Commission (NRRC), I agree with Insurance Council chief, Andrew Hall, that some particulars of the federal government’s plans are wanted urgently. To date, we now have seen the institution of the Fuller/O’Keefe enquiry to report by June 30, and the discharge of a Lismore Council dialogue paper following conferences with enterprise and business associations. To date, there was no indication that the NRRC has undertaken any investigations. Does it have any employees? A month after Cyclone Tracey the Darwin Reconstruction Commission (DRC) had employees on mortgage from Commonwealth companies, based mostly in Darwin and dealing in direction of the kind of suggestions and selections known as for by Hall. A report by June 30, then a authorities response at some unspecified time, will doubtless see residents making incorrect selections about rebuilding or leaving the area. We want greater than dialogue, we want essential selections made as quickly as potential. – Ken Short, Blackalls Park Lack of enterprise The chief govt of the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Andrew McKellar, is worried that inflation may rise past predictions if “excessive wage increases are sought without achieving productivity gains” (“Wages crunch locked in”, May 7). Quite so. But how would McKellar see productiveness enchancment occurring? Business funding in new know-how? Government help by way of tax concessions for companies to take a position? Or maybe increased wages for employees? No doubt some mixture of those components is required however arguing {that a} lack of client spending (due to low wages and uncertainty by customers) is inflicting companies to withhold funding merely reveals a scarcity of enterprise by companies and a scarcity of foresight by the current authorities. – Tony Everett, Wareemba

What are the chances? How lengthy will it’s, one should marvel, till someone will get prosecuted for numerous prison violations – hopefully with jail phrases imposed – now that the extent of corruption within the gaming business has been revealed (“Executive exodus continues at Star Casino”, May 7). And if the entire enterprise is “rotten to the core”, as one among your earlier editions indicated, is the NSW authorities going to be held to account for peddling adulterated items? You want! – John Gavaghan, Cammeray As a younger 18-year-old assistant cameraman within the early Nineteen Seventies, I used to be at all times intrigued when attending the colorful press conferences of Premier Robert Askin who would usually begin by banning a number of journos after which denying the very existence of the unlawful casinos dotting Woolloomooloo. On many a night, myself and several other of the attending information cameraman and journos would attend these casinos, notably the Forbes Street on line casino. I liked them. They taught me the artwork of true and truthful playing, and self-discipline. I don’t assume anybody’s bodily well-being would have survived with one step or remark misplaced. The ambiance was alluring and hallucinogenic. One was in one other jurisdiction, with its personal legal guidelines and tradition. What I did study is that these unlawful casinos of yesteryear have been vastly extra trustworthy than the authorized crass clubbish casinos of at present. – Tony Lewis, Mount Victoria Hard reality to swallow In 1985, I borrowed $30,000 to purchase my first residence. I earned $25,000 a yr in my gray collar job. The common residence mortgage is now $600,000 (“Rising inflation in the driver’s seat of interest rate increases”, May 7). That makes the present common mortgage 20 instances my first mortgage of 37 years in the past, although the pay of my outdated job isn’t 4 instances what it was. Is it any marvel younger individuals get indignant with political events that don’t do something systematic to make housing inexpensive? – Colin Hesse, Marrickville

Stumbling alongside Your correspondent (Letters, May 7) hyperlinks Albanese’s supposed “stumbles” with having a procuring checklist at hand. Being an outdated codger, my downside is writing a listing after which leaving it at residence. Still and all, that doesn’t trigger me to stumble. When I get residence, I give myself a mark on what number of objects I managed to recollect. – Craig Forbes, Lewisham Tapped out? Scott Morrison is pouring lots of beers for lots of people. Does he maintain a Responsible Service of Alcohol competency card, as required by regulation? – Andrew McPherson, Kalaru Mum-in-law’s the phrase