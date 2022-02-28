India Abstains On Resolution To Call For UN Body Session On Ukraine

India abstained, whereas Russia voted in opposition to the decision and 11 council members voted in favour.

United Nations:

India abstained on a procedural decision to name for a uncommon particular emergency session of the UN General Assembly on Russia’s aggression in opposition to Ukraine.

Two days after the Russian veto blocked a UNSC decision on its aggression in opposition to Ukraine, the Security Council voted to convene an emergency particular session of the 193-member General Assembly on the disaster.

The 15-nation Security Council met on Sunday afternoon to carry a vote on the emergency particular session of the General Assembly on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Only 10 such emergency classes of the General Assembly have been held since 1950.

India abstained, whereas Russia voted in opposition to the decision and 11 council members voted in favour.

The vote calling for the session was procedural so not one of the 5 everlasting members of the Security Council — China, France, Russia, UK and the US — might train their vetoes.

