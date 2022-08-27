India Acknowledges Argentina’s Interest In Tejas Fighter Jet

The Indian Air Force is strongly supporting the indigenous LCA Tejas fighter plane programme.

Buenos Aires:

India on Friday acknowledged Argentina’s curiosity within the made-in-India Tejas fighter plane for the Argentine Air Force.

The talks on Tejas featured throughout External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar’s two-day official go to to Argentina.

During his assembly with Argentina Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero, EAM Jaishankar reviewed the continued cooperation within the strategic sectors of Defence, Nuclear Energy and Space.

Mr Jaishankar and Foreign Minister Cafiero collectively presided over a Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) between the 2 international locations. During the go to, Mr Jaishankar additionally referred to as on Argentine President Dr Alberto Fernandez.

“India and Argentina reviewed their ongoing cooperation in the strategic sectors of Defence, Nuclear Energy and Space and reiterated their commitment to work together for mutual benefit,” the Joint assertion stated.

Both stated agreed to boost cooperation within the Defence sector inside the framework of the MOU on Defence Cooperation signed in 2019.

The two sides additionally explored increasing the scope of their partnership by, inter-alia, and the conclusion of additional MOUs/Agreements.

“EAM, acknowledging Argentine interest in the Made in India TEJAS fighter aircraft for Argentine Air Force, highlighted the importance of the proposal in enhancing the strategic quotient of the bilateral relationship,” the assertion added.

Both sides agreed to advertise the trade of visits between Armed Forces, defence coaching and collaboration for joint manufacturing of defence-related gear.

The talks on fighter plane come as plenty of international locations together with Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines have proven curiosity within the Made in India jet. India is indigenous plane within the defence market which has caught the attention of a number of nations for superior flying capacity, maneuverability, and ease of dealing with.

The Indian Air Force had just lately geared up the Tejas with the French-origin Hammer air-to-ground stand-off missile together with the indigenous Astra indigenous air-to-air missiles.

Indian armed forces have extensively utilised the delegated monetary powers granted to them in numerous phases by the federal government to equip themselves with the mandatory weaponry to deal with any battle or aggression by enemies on either side.

The Indian Air Force is strongly supporting the indigenous LCA Tejas fighter plane programme by including increasingly more capabilities to the plane.

The IAF has already operationalised two of its squadrons within the preliminary operational clearance and last operational clearance variations whereas a contract has been signed for the 83 Mark1As set to be delivered a few years from now.

The IAF has additionally its eyes set on the LCA Mark 2 and the AMCA being developed by the DRDO for it.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is printed from a syndicated feed.)