“India And Pakistan Fans On Social Media Today”: Wasim Jaffer Shares Viral Meme | Cricket News

India-Pakistan cricket match are sometimes an emotional affair for the followers of each the groups. Winning this match provides them the bragging rights over the opposite. They will get yet one more shot on the identical when the Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket group faces the Babar Azam-led Pakistan cricket group of their opening match of the Asia Cup 2022. It would be the first time after the 2021 T20 World Cup that the arch-rivals can be taking over one another. In that recreation, the Babar Azam-led Pakistan received the match by 10 wickets to register the group’s first-ever win over India in a World Cup match.

Now, India have an opportunity to avenge that loss. The followers from each the perimeters are additionally supporting their respective groups. Former Indian cricket group participant Wasim Jaffer shared a hilarious mem on the identical, which has gone viral. In the mem, two youngsters can bee seen trying to hit one another.

Meanwhile, members of the Indian cricket group prolonged their assist to star batter Virat Kohli who will symbolize the nation in T20I format for the a hundredth time immediately when he takes to the sector for a blockbuster conflict in opposition to Pakistan at Asia Cup 2022, changing into the primary Indian to play a century of video games throughout all codecs of the game. Skipper Rohit Sharma stated that Virat’s starvation and fervour for the sport are unmatched.

“Every time you see him, he comes with a different energy all the time. It is not easy to play 100 games for India across formats. I would like to congratulate him. Every time we see him, his game seems to be on a different level,” stated Rohit on Star Sports.

The skipper hoped that the star batter is at his greatest all through the event. KL Rahul stated that Virat had guided the present younger Indian set-up to the place it’s now. “You have made us realise that we can try to push boundaries and improve in terms of skill and fitness,” he added.

Star T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav stated, “It is another milestone for you Virat bhai. The way you are on the field, be the same way, electrifying and spreading as much knowledge as possible to all. Love to see you on the ground.”

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, his teammate within the under-19 2008 World Cup successful group stated that Virat’s dedication and starvation for runs are the identical because it was again within the under-19 days.

