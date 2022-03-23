India, Australia condemn use of proxies for cross-border terrorism
Without naming Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his
Australian counterpart Scott Morrison strongly condemned terrorism
in all varieties and using proxies for cross-border terrorism.
In a joint assertion following the India-Australia digital
summit on Monday, the 2 leaders burdened the necessity for all
international locations to take motion to make sure that no territory below their
management is used for terrorist assaults.
“Recognising that terrorism stays a menace to peace and
stability in our area, the leaders strongly condemned terrorism
in all its varieties and manifestations and using terrorist
proxies for cross-border terrorism,” the joint assertion learn.
“They reiterated the pressing want for all international locations to take
speedy, sustained, verifiable and irreversible motion to make sure
that no territory below their management is used for terrorist
assaults, and to expeditiously convey to justice the perpetrators of
such assaults,” it added.
The two leaders agreed to proceed to share data and
coordinate on counter-terrorism efforts bilaterally, in Quad
consultations and in multilateral fora.