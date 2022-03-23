India, Australia condemn use of proxies for cross-border terrorism

Without naming Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his

Australian counterpart Scott Morrison strongly condemned terrorism

in all varieties and using proxies for cross-border terrorism.

In a joint assertion following the India-Australia digital

summit on Monday, the 2 leaders burdened the necessity for all

international locations to take motion to make sure that no territory below their

management is used for terrorist assaults.

“Recognising that terrorism stays a menace to peace and

stability in our area, the leaders strongly condemned terrorism

in all its varieties and manifestations and using terrorist

proxies for cross-border terrorism,” the joint assertion learn.

“They reiterated the pressing want for all international locations to take

speedy, sustained, verifiable and irreversible motion to make sure

that no territory below their management is used for terrorist

assaults, and to expeditiously convey to justice the perpetrators of

such assaults,” it added.

The two leaders agreed to proceed to share data and

coordinate on counter-terrorism efforts bilaterally, in Quad

consultations and in multilateral fora.