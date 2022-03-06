Europe
India, Bangladesh hold talks to boost trade
Commerce Secretaries of India and Bangladesh have agreed on a
variety of measures to extend commerce by the Railways, Trend studies citing The Tribune.
They additionally mentioned the difficulty of joint research on Comprehensive
Economic Partnership Agreement, bettering “border haats” and
harmonising requirements, mentioned a information launch.
The Indian delegation was led by Commerce Secretary BVR
Subrahmanyam and Bangladesh group Senior Secretary within the Commerce
Ministry Tapan Kanti Ghosh.