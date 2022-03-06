India, Bangladesh hold talks to boost trade

Commerce Secretaries of India and Bangladesh have agreed on a

variety of measures to extend commerce by the Railways, Trend studies citing The Tribune.

They additionally mentioned the difficulty of joint research on Comprehensive

Economic Partnership Agreement, bettering “border haats” and

harmonising requirements, mentioned a information launch.

The Indian delegation was led by Commerce Secretary BVR

Subrahmanyam and Bangladesh group Senior Secretary within the Commerce

Ministry Tapan Kanti Ghosh.