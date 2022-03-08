India, Bangladesh, Nepal Finalise MOU For Implementation Of BBIN Motor Vehicles Agreement

New Delhi, Mar 8 India, Bangladesh and Nepal finalised an enabling MoU to be signed by them for the implementation of the BBIN Motor Vehicles Agreement (MVA), pending ratification of the MVA by Bhutan. The MoU was finalised at a gathering of the three nations on the Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal (BBIN) MVA right here on March 7-8, 2022. Bhutan participated within the assembly as an observer. The assembly was held to debate the passenger and cargo protocols which can be important to operationalise the BBIN MVA for the regulation of passenger, private and cargo vehicular visitors between Bangladesh, Bhutan, India and Nepal, signed on June 15, 2015.

This is the primary assembly of the group for the reason that outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The final assembly was held in February 2020 in New Delhi. The nations emphasised the significance of operationalising the BBIN MVA expeditiously to allow seamless motion between them for facilitating commerce and people-to-people contact, the Ministry of External Affairs mentioned in a press release.

Operationalising the MVA by concluding the passenger and the cargo protocol will assist realise the complete potential of commerce and other people to individuals connectivity between the BBIN nations by fostering better sub-regional cooperation, the MEA mentioned.

While the Indian delegation was led by Smita Pant, Joint Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, the Bangladeshi delegation was led by A T M Rokebul Haque, Director General (South Asia), Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Nepalese delegation was led by Keshab Kumar Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport. The Bhutanese observer workforce was led by Thinley Norbu, First Secretary, Royal Bhutanese Embassy right here.

During the assembly, an enabling MOU to be signed by India, Bangladesh and Nepal for implementation of the BBIN MVA by the three nations, pending ratification of the MVA by Bhutan was finalised.

Recalling the commitments made on the highest degree for implementation of the BBIN MVA, the delegations expressed their want to signal the MoU on the earliest to offer momentum to the implementation, the MEA mentioned.

The delegates agreed on particular steps and timelines to expeditiously finalise the Passenger and Cargo Protocols for the implementation of the BBIN MVA. Asian Development Bank supplied technical and information help to the assembly. PTI ASK ASK ANB ANB

0 Comments

(This story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the newest auto news and reviews, observe carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.