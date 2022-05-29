India-Bangladesh Train Services Resume After 2 Years

India-Bangladesh prepare providers: Bandhan Express between Kolkata and Khulna runs two days every week.

Kolkata:

Passenger prepare providers between India and Bangladesh resumed on Sunday after over a two-year hole owing to the COVID-19 pandemic with the flagging off of Bandhan Express from Kolkata station on strategy to Khulna within the neighbouring nation, an Eastern Railway (ER) official mentioned.

Maitree Express can also be scheduled to renew providers between Kolkata and Dhaka on Sunday and can journey to the Bangladesh capital on Monday morning in what would be the first journey from Kolkata since March 2020, he mentioned.

“Passenger train services between India and Bangladesh, which were stopped for over two years owing to the pandemic, resumed with the flagging off of Bandhan Express from Kolkata station at 7:10 am,” ER spokesperson Ekalavya Chakraborty mentioned.

While the Bandhan Express between Kolkata and Khulna runs two days every week, Maitree Express connecting Kolkata with the Bangladeshi capital is a five-day service.

Mr Chakraborty advised PTI that individuals on either side of the border are excited concerning the resumption of the prepare providers, that are absolutely booked for the subsequent few days. “With the comfort of train travel and a convenient time schedule along with affordability, people prefer this mode of transport over others such as bus and air,” he mentioned.

The trains have a capability of round 450 passengers and have air-conditioned chair automotive and government class classes, he mentioned.

India-Bangladesh prepare connectivity by way of West Bengal will obtain one other enhance from June 1 with the inauguration of Mitali Express between New Jalpaiguri and Dhaka, Mr Chakraborty mentioned.

The new service will even enhance tourism in northern West Bengal as many travellers from Bangladesh present a eager curiosity in exploring the Darjeeling Hills and the forests and tea gardens of Dooars within the foothills, he mentioned.

