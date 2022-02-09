India beat W Indies again, seal ODI series

Prasidh Krishna has returned career-best figures as India beat the West Indies by 44 runs within the second of their one-day internationals.

West Indies have been bowled out for 193 on Wednesday with Krishna taking 4-12 in his 9 overs, after Suryakumar Yadav’s second ODI half-century had helped India rating 9-237.

The win offers India an unassailable 2-0 lead within the three-match collection – their eleventh consecutive ODI collection win towards West Indies since 2007.

“Winning the series is a good feeling. There were some challenges from West Indies,” stated Rohit Sharma, after profitable his first project as full-time captain.

“The entire unit came out and bowled superbly. We are trying to experiment with a few options and we don’t mind losing while trying out a few things,”

Put in to bat, India misplaced Sharma (5) early whereas Rishabh Pant (18), who had surprisingly opened the innings, struggled to seek out any rhythm.

Odean Smith then struck twice, eradicating each Pant and Virat Kohli (18) with motion and tempo.

India seemed in hassle at 3-43 in 12 overs as West Indies saved a good test on the scoring price however Lokesh Rahul (49) and Suryakumar Yadav (64) rebuilt the Indian innings by placing on 91 for the fourth wicket.

Rahul scored 49 off 48 balls, together with 4 fours and two sixes, whereas Yadav performed the anchor function, with 64 off 83 balls, hitting 5 fours and reaching his half-century off 70 balls.

A combination-up led to Rahul’s run-out and Yadav was out caught within the thirty ninth over at hand West Indies momentum once more.

Deepak Hooda scored 29 off 25 balls however India failed to succeed in 250 towards a disciplined bowling efficiency.

In reply, West Indies made a sedate begin however Krishna’s preliminary burst set them again as he struck twice in two overs to take away each Brandon King (18) and Darren Bravo (1).

In between, Shai Hope (27) didn’t convert his begin and holed out off Yuzvendra Chahal.

West Indies have been decreased to 4-66 and Shardul Thakur then dismissed Jason Holder for 2 to have them struggling at 5-76 in 22 overs.

Shamarh Brooks (44) and Akeal Hosein (34) added 41 for the sixth wicket earlier than Brooks fell to Hooda as West Indies slumped to 6-117.

There was a late rearguard motion from the guests as Allen and Akeal Hosein added 42 after which Smith threw his bat round to fret the Indian bowlers as dew took over.

Smith hit two sixes and a 4 throughout his 20-ball 24 however Rohit Sharma rigorously marshalled his bowlers to take care of management.

Smith was out within the forty fifth after which Krishna, who was named man of the match, trapped Kemar Roach (0) lbw to spherical up India’s win.

“I have been striving hard to do this for a long time,” Krishna stated.

“I am very happy that we won. I couldn’t experiment much (with line and length) as there was not much to defend. I want to be as consistent as possible.”

The third ODI will likely be performed on Friday on the identical venue.