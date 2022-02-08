Sports
India begin FIH Pro League campaign with 5-0 thrashing of France | Hockey News – Times of India
POTCHEFSTROOM (South Africa): Olympic bronze medallist India started their FIH Pro League Hockey marketing campaign with a bang as they thrashed France 5-0 in a totally dominant show on Tuesday.
After a barren first quarter, India slammed three targets within the second earlier than discovering the goal twice within the third.
India received 4 penalty corners within the match from which they scored two. France received three PCs however wasted all of them.
Harmanpreet Singh and Varun Kumar scored from penalty corners within the twenty first and twenty fourth minutes respectively earlier than Shamsher Singh made it 3-0 within the twenty eighth minute with a area purpose.
Mandeep Singh (thirty second) and Akashdeep Singh (forty first) accomplished the tally for India who had gained a historic Olympic bronze after 41 years within the Tokyo Games.
Playing of their first match of the 12 months, world quantity three India took a while to quiet down within the first 15-minute quarter. But as soon as they’d received a measure of their opponents, the Manpreet Singh-led facet upped their ante and dominated their opponents within the remaining three quarters.
Nilakanta Sharma received an opportunity early within the match however he shot over. India received back-to-back penalty corners within the first quarter however France defence stood agency and defended them properly.
India started their domination within the second quarter and received their third penalty nook from which they took the lead within the twenty first minute. Drag-flicker Harmanpreet made no mistake from the PC, drilling a low shot on the proper of France goalie.
Three minutes later, India received one other penalty nook, their fourth of the match, and this time Varun Kumar scored to make it 2-0, sending a low shot nearly precisely as the primary purpose.
The Thirteenth-ranked France, who had changed Canada within the FIH Pro League final month after the North American nation withdrew as a consequence of COVID-19 restrictions, received their first penalty nook within the twenty seventh minute however the Indians defended it from the harms method.
Just after defending the PC, the Indians made a swift counter-attack which resulted to their third purpose within the twenty eighth minute. Shamsher Singh slammed residence previous a hapless France goalie from an help from Abhishek.
India had 14 pictures at opposition purpose within the first half as in opposition to 5 of France and the Graham Reid’s facet continued to dictate phrases within the match after half time break.
Mandeep Singh made it 4-0 two minutes into the third quarter with a high-quality area purpose earlier than Akashdeep Singh, who was taking part in in his 2 hundredth worldwide match, made it 5-0 within the forty first minute with one other area purpose, discovering the goal with a reverse sweep.
France received back-to-back penalty corners within the forty eighth minute however couldn’t rating.
The fourth quarter didn’t yield any purpose however the Indians can be happy with their efficiency.
India face hosts South Africa on Wednesday of their second match.
