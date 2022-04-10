India BPCL Buys 2 Million Barrels Of Russian Urals For May Loading – Report

India’s Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd has purchased 2 million barrels of Russian Urals for May loading from dealer Trafigura, two sources aware of the acquisition stated.

Refiners in India, the world’s third greatest oil importer and shopper, have been snapping up Russian oil via spot offers since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, profiting from deep reductions as different patrons again away.

BPCL and Trafigura didn’t instantly reply to requests for remark.

The state-run refiner often buys Russian Urals for its 310,000 barrels per day (bpd) Kochi refinery in southern India.

With BPCL’s buy, India has up to now booked no less than 16 million barrels of Russian oil since Feb. 24, much like imports in all of 2021, in line with Reuters calculations.

The Urals low cost to dated Brent has hit a file for the post-Soviet period as some patrons shunned Russian oil. Unlike a number of Western international locations, India has not banned Russian oil imports.

India’s international minister S. Jaishankar stated on Wednesday the federal government was working to stabilise financial transactions with Russia, a day after India condemned killings of civilians in Ukraine and referred to as for an unbiased probe.

Jaishankar advised lawmakers in Parliament that Russia continued to be a vital financial associate and efforts had been underway to “stabilise economic transactions between India and Russia.”

India’s finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman final week stated India would purchase Russian oil if accessible at a reduction.

“India’s overall interest is what is kept in mind … I would put my country’s national interest first, and I would keep my country’s energy security first,” she stated.

(Reporting by Nidhi VermaEditing by Mark Potter)

