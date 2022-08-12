India Calls For De-Escalation Of Tensions In Taiwan

New Delhi:

In its first response on the Taiwan disaster, India on Friday mentioned it’s involved over the developments and known as for avoiding unilateral motion to vary the established order within the area.

India additionally pitched for exercising restraint and underlined the necessity for efforts to take care of peace and stability within the area.

China launched main navy drills round Taiwan as a part of its response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s latest go to to Taiwan.

“Like many other countries, India too is concerned at recent developments,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi mentioned at a media briefing.

“We urge the exercise of restraint, avoidance of unilateral actions to change status quo, de-escalation of tensions and efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region,” he mentioned.

