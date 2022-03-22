India Can Serve As Hub For Affordable EVs In Future, Says Skoda Auto CEO

India can play a powerful function inside the world markets of the Volkswagen Group, together with serving as a hub for inexpensive electrical autos in future, Skoda Auto CEO Thomas Schäfer stated on Tuesday. The Czech carmaker, which is main the India 2.0 challenge of the group, additionally sees normalisation of provides within the second half of the yr right here in India, after being impacted by world semiconductor scarcity.

“Apart from the Indian domestic market becoming a significant player, I strongly believe that the India operation can play a strong role within our other markets around the world,” Schäfer stated in a digital interplay with reporters. Volkswagen exports autos from India to international locations like Mexico and South Africa, amongst others. “We can use it (India) as a base for Southeast Asia. There’s this beautiful opportunity…India needs to play a bigger role. I want India to take the rightful place in this network of the group and it can do that,” he asserted.

Schäfer stated Skoda is part of the VW group’s EV improvement challenge and at the least there can be one small electrical automobile which may very well be utilized in India too

Asked if the group sees the potential of localising electrical autos in India as it’s gaining traction right here as properly, he stated, “Look, India cannot be just ICE forever. So there needs to be a point where investment has to come in for electric vehicles over time, especially affordable EVs.” He additional stated it’s not only for the Indian market but additionally for “many regions in the world that need affordable EV that are not of the level of Enyaq (Skoda’s premium EV) and high tech, but more affordable, more entry available space..It will have to happen.” Stressing that it’s a query of when not if, Schäfer stated, “At the moment, we as a company, have to see that we can see this plan through. We still have a little bit of time to make the decision. But I’m pretty clear that India will not be able to lag behind until 2030 and then make a decision on electric vehicles. That’s going to happen in the next two years or so, you’ll see clearly what’s happening.” When pressed if Skoda would localise EVs in India within the subsequent three years, he replied within the adverse saying it’s “too short for this kind of business, because this is literally a completely new factory” however added that it may occur within the “second half of the decade”.

Schäfer additionally stated Skoda is part of the VW group’s EV improvement challenge and at the least there can be one small electrical automobile which may very well be utilized in India too. Asked in regards to the provide chain constraints because of semiconductor shortange and the battle in Ukraine, he stated the Ukraine state of affairs will not be a lot affecting the corporate’s operations in India, as a lot because it has affected in Czech Republic.

Asked in regards to the gross sales and provide outlook for this yr in India, he stated whereas the semiconductor scarcity has been “frustrating” and “we are hoping that by second half things will normalise again” and the corporate would be capable to meet the client orders which might be already in.

