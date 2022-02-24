India cancels schedule of special flights to Kyiv after Ukraine closes airspace

With Ukraine shutting its airspace for civilian flights after Russia, earlier right this moment, launched a ‘military operation’ within the jap European nation, the Indian embassy in Kyiv introduced on Thursday the cancellation of schedule for particular flights to convey Indian residents dwelling.

“This is to inform all Indian nationals in Ukraine that since the Ukrainian airspace has been closed, the schedule for special flights stands cancelled. Alternative arrangements are being made for evacuation of Indian nationals,” the embassy stated in an announcement.

The embassy additionally famous the as soon as these ‘alternative arrangements’ have b finalised, it is going to convey data ‘as soon as possible’ so that each one Indians in Ukraine can transfer to the western a part of that nation. It additional urged all Indian residents to maintain with them, ‘at all times,’ their passports and different obligatory paperwork.