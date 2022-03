India Captain Mithali Raj And Pakistan Captain Bismah Maroof “Exchange Greetings” Ahead Of World Cup Match | Cricket News

Despite thousands and thousands of followers watching on from both facet of the border, each India and Pakistan captains are treating their match-up within the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 as simply one other sport. For India’s Mithali Raj, the match is the prospect to construct momentum as India go for a primary World Cup title.

“I think as a team we are excited to get into the World Cup and starting our campaign tomorrow. It’s the first game, we are not looking at it as it’s Pakistan we are playing against, we’re looking at a team which has come prepared and we are equally prepared to put our best foot forward and we want to set a momentum going into the tournament, so that’s how we look at our first game,” mentioned Mithali, as reported by ICC.

“Every time we play a World Cup, every game is very different – different locations, different conditions, different opponent. We’ve tried to give everybody a go in the warm-up game, so that everybody gets into the rhythm, they form the core players – and for tomorrow’s game I think all of them have been watching the first opening game and everybody has their set plans,” she added.

Pakistan and India captains exchanging greetings on the eve of their match. How excited are you? #CWC22 #BackOurGirls pic.twitter.com/fTEawDeiUI — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 5, 2022

As Raj embarks on her sixth World Cup, a report for the ladies’s occasion, she shared a message for the Women in Blue.

“I think as a team, we need to get in with a clean slate, confident unit. And believe that we can always turn things around and play according to the situation. It’s very important when you have a longer tournament – important to be present. Be aware on the ground and play according to the situation,” mentioned Raj.

Pakistan and India will meet in an ODI for the primary time because the 2017 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, however for Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof will probably be nothing out of the atypical.

“We are well prepared and we had good practice sessions and good warm-up games and I think the things we haven’t done well in the last year, we have spoken about. Whoever takes the pressure well and plays to their strength – that team will win. We’re hoping for a good match tomorrow,” mentioned Maroof.

Only time will inform which facet will come out on prime, however regardless of what the 2 skippers say the hopes of the 2 nations are pinned on a win for his or her facet.