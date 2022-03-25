India-China ties not normal, border issues key: Jaishankar post talks with Wang

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Friday mentioned ties between India and China was at present not regular, given the big variety of troops deployment alongside the border, which was in contravention of the 1993-96 agreements.

Jaishankar addressed the media after holding intensive talks together with his visiting Chinese counterpart Wang Yi masking the japanese Ladakh row and the geopolitical turmoil triggered by the disaster in Ukraine. He was joined by senior officers, together with international secretary Harsh Shringla and MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi through the press meet.

“My talks with Foreign Minister Wang Yi has just concluded. We met for about three hours and addressed a broad and broad substantive agenda in an open and candid manner. We discussed our bilateral relations that have been disturbed as a result of Chinese actions in April 2020,” the EAM mentioned.

“I was honest in conveying our sentiment on this issue during talks with Wang Yi,” he mentioned, including restoration of regular ties would require restoration of normalcy in border areas.

Also learn | Complete Ladakh disengagement for normal ties: Doval to Wang

He mentioned the present scenario is a “work in progress” – at a slower pace than desirable. “This needs to be taken forwards since completion of the disengagement (at LAC) is necessary for disengagement” he added.

“So long there are very large deployments, border situation is not normal. We still have ongoing friction areas, have made progress in resolving some friction areas including Pangong Tso. Our discussion today was how to take this forward. There have been 15 rounds of talks.”

He mentioned there was no dialogue on Quad meet with the Chinese FM.

Jaishankar mentioned the event supplied a possibility to trade views on main worldwide points, together with Afghanistan and Ukraine.

“So far as Afghanistan is concerned, India’s policy is guided by the UN Security Council Resolution 2593. On Ukraine, we discussed our respective approaches and perspective but agreed that diplomacy and dialogue must be the priority.”

“I also took up strongly the predicament of Indian students studying in China who haven’t been allowed to return citing COVID restrictions. We hope China will take a non-discriminatory approach since it involves future of many young people,” he mentioned.

This is the primary main diplomatic engagement between India and China in almost two years since armies of the 2 nations fought alongside the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in japanese Ladakh.

Earlier, nationwide safety officer Ajit Doval held talks with Wang and advised him restoration of peace in border areas will assist construct belief, create enabling surroundings for progress in ties.