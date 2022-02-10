India could explore options as West Indies seek World Cup Super League gains in dead rubber
Both sides could be in a dilemma with the potential return of Shikhar Dhawan and Kieron Pollard of their respective XIs
Since the beginning of the ODI collection towards South Africa, India have been speaking about constructing a facet for the 2023 World Cup. One of their pains within the final couple of years has been the shortage of a wicket-taking seamer within the powerplay and center overs. They modified their technique within the third ODI towards South Africa by choosing a tall, hit-the-deck bowler in Prasidh Krishna, and continued with it within the West Indies collection too.
Form information
India WWLLL (Last 5 accomplished ODIs, most up-to-date first)
West Indies LLLLW
In the highlight
Team information
India (possible): 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 KL Rahul, 5 Rishabh Pant (wk), 6 Deepak Hooda/Suryakumar Yadav, 7 Washington Sundar, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Mohammed Siraj, 10 Yuzvendra Chahal/Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Prasidh Krishna
Smith was spectacular with each bat and ball within the second ODI. So if Pollard returns, West Indies can have a troublesome name to make. Can they keep Smith and pass over Bravo, who has had scores of 1, 18, 18, 0 and a couple of in his final 5 innings?
West Indies (possible): 1 Shai Hope (wk), 2 Brandon King, 3 Darren Bravo, 4 Shamarh Brooks, 5 Nicholas Pooran, 6 Kieron Pollard (capt), 7 Jason Holder, 8 Fabian Allen, 9 Akeal Hosein, 10 Alzarri Joseph, 11 Kemar Roach
Pitch and situations
The pitches up to now have helped each seamers and spinners, and it’ll not be a shock if that’s the case on Friday as nicely. The temperature is anticipated to hover round mid to late 20 levels Celsius for almost all of the match. There was no dew throughout the second ODI, and it might keep that method for the third as nicely.
Stats and trivia
Quotes
“I have been striving to get more consistent. When I started, I used to get excited and have too many emotions running through me. But over time, I have had my plans and I have been very clear on what I needed to work on.
Prasidh Krishna on the areas he has improved on since his debut last year
Hemant Brar is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo