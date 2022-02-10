India could explore options as West Indies seek World Cup Super League gains in dead rubber

Both sides could be in a dilemma with the potential return of Shikhar Dhawan and Kieron Pollard of their respective XIs

Big image Since the beginning of the ODI collection towards South Africa, India have been speaking about constructing a facet for the 2023 World Cup. One of their pains within the final couple of years has been the shortage of a wicket-taking seamer within the powerplay and center overs. They modified their technique within the third ODI towards South Africa by choosing a tall, hit-the-deck bowler in Prasidh Krishna, and continued with it within the West Indies collection too.

The rewards are there to be seen. Hitting the short-of-a-good-length space, Prasidh picked up 2 for 29 within the first ODI and 4 for 12 within the second . One would suppose he has introduced a powerful sufficient case to be within the XI even when Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami return. In the batting division, Suryakumar Yadav appears to have made a middle-order spot his personal. Now that India have gained the collection, they could contemplate attempting out much more choices within the third ODI.

West Indies, then again, have been let down by their batting. Before the collection, their captain Kieron Pollard underlined the significance of taking part in out full 50 overs however his facet failed to try this within the first two ODIs. On paper, West Indies have an extended batting line-up – Odean Smith got here in at No. 9 within the final sport – however their batters do not bat deep. Can the likes of Shai Hope, Darren Bravo and Nicholas Pooran take the duty and step up?

West Indies may need misplaced the collection, however they want to keep away from a whitewash. In extra tangible phrases, there are ten World Cup Super League factors at stake, and West Indies are currently eighth on that desk.

Form information

India WWLLL (Last 5 accomplished ODIs, most up-to-date first)

West Indies LLLLW

In the highlight

Since his final ODI hundred, Virat Kohli has made ten half-centuries in 20 innings within the format. However, in the previous couple of weeks, the narrative has shifted from Kohli-not-getting-a-hundred to Kohli-needs-a-break. In the primary ODI on this collection, he performed an odd four-ball knock the place he gave the impression to be in a rush. In the second, he was extra measured however a free shot exterior off stump ended his keep on 18. On Friday, the query will as soon as once more be: will he get his 71st worldwide hundred?

West Indies will count on extra from their opener Shai Hope BCCI

Among those that have scored a minimum of 1000 ODI runs for West Indies, no one averages higher than Shai Hope ‘s 51.13. He would not have a fantastic strike price at 74.70, however it’s his potential to play the anchor’s function that makes him a useful asset on this West Indies line-up. He has a wonderful file towards spin too. With the staff struggling to final 50 overs, West Indies will count on extra from their opener. He wasn’t as tidy behind the stumps within the second ODI, so eyes will likely be on his wicketkeeping as nicely.

Team information

After the second ODI, Rohit Sharma had stated Shikhar Dhawan could be again for the ultimate match. That means both Suryakumar or Deepak Hooda must sit out; this, regardless of Suryakumar doing nicely in his restricted ODI appearances, and Hooda offering India with the sixth bowling choice. Therefore, additionally it is tough to see Shreyas Iyer getting a sport, despite the fact that he’s out of isolation now after testing optimistic for Covid-19. In the bowling division, India might play Kuldeep Yadav.

India (possible): 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 KL Rahul, 5 Rishabh Pant (wk), 6 Deepak Hooda/Suryakumar Yadav, 7 Washington Sundar, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Mohammed Siraj, 10 Yuzvendra Chahal/Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Prasidh Krishna

Smith was spectacular with each bat and ball within the second ODI. So if Pollard returns, West Indies can have a troublesome name to make. Can they keep Smith and pass over Bravo, who has had scores of 1, 18, 18, 0 and a couple of in his final 5 innings?

West Indies (possible): 1 Shai Hope (wk), 2 Brandon King, 3 Darren Bravo, 4 Shamarh Brooks, 5 Nicholas Pooran, 6 Kieron Pollard (capt), 7 Jason Holder, 8 Fabian Allen, 9 Akeal Hosein, 10 Alzarri Joseph, 11 Kemar Roach

Pitch and situations

The pitches up to now have helped each seamers and spinners, and it’ll not be a shock if that’s the case on Friday as nicely. The temperature is anticipated to hover round mid to late 20 levels Celsius for almost all of the match. There was no dew throughout the second ODI, and it might keep that method for the third as nicely.

Stats and trivia

Prasidh has an financial system price of two.15 within the collection.

Since 2020, Rahul has had a mean of 67 and a strike price of 109.23 in the middle order in ODIs.

West Indies have didn’t final full 50 overs within the last seven ODIs the place they batted first.

Quotes

“I have been striving to get more consistent. When I started, I used to get excited and have too many emotions running through me. But over time, I have had my plans and I have been very clear on what I needed to work on.

Prasidh Krishna on the areas he has improved on since his debut last year