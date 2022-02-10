India court: No religious clothes until hijab row settled

A court docket in a southern Indian state instructed college students on Thursday to not put on any non secular clothes till it delivers a verdict on petitions searching for to overturn a ban on hijabs utilized by Muslim ladies.

The court docket in Karnataka state is contemplating petitions filed by college students difficult a ban on hijabs that some faculties have carried out in current weeks.

“We will pass an order. But till the matter is resolved, no student should insist on wearing religious dress,” the Press Trust of India information company quoted Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi as saying.

The court docket additionally directed the state to reopen faculties and faculties which the chief minister had shut for three days as protests over the ban escalated earlier this week.

The situation grabbed headlines final month when a government-run college in Karnataka’s Udupi district barred college students sporting hijabs from coming into school rooms, triggering protests exterior the college gate. More faculties within the state adopted with comparable bans, forcing the state’s prime court docket to intervene.

The uneasy standoff has raised fears amongst Muslim college students who say they’re being disadvantaged of their non secular rights within the Hindu-majority nation. On Monday, a whole lot of scholars and fogeys took to the streets to protest the restriction.

The dispute in Karnataka has set off protests elsewhere in India. Quite a few demonstrators have been detained within the capital, New Delhi, on Thursday, and college students and activists have additionally marched in cities together with Hyderabad and Kolkata in current days.

It additionally captured consideration in neighboring Muslim-majority Pakistan. “Depriving Muslim girls of an education is a grave violation of fundamental human rights,” its overseas minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, tweeted on Wednesday, calling the state of affairs “absolutely oppressive.”

Nobel Peace Prize laureate and schooling activist Malala Yousafzai additionally condemned the ban. “Refusing to let girls to go to school in their hijabs is horrifying,” the 24-year-old Pakistani human rights campaigner tweeted.

For many Muslim ladies, the hijab is a part of their religion and a solution to keep modesty. It has been a supply of controversy for many years in some Western international locations, significantly in France, which in 2004 banned them from being worn in public faculties.

In India, the place Muslims make up about 14 % of the nation’s virtually 1.4 billion individuals, they don’t seem to be banned or restricted in public locations and are a typical sight.

Some rights activists have voiced issues that the bans might improve Islamophobia. Violence and hate speech towards Muslims have elevated underneath Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governing Hindu nationalist occasion, which additionally governs Karnataka state.

