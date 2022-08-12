India criticizes China for blocking UN sanctions on militant

NEW DELHI (AP) — India on Friday criticized China’s choice to dam the imposition of U.N. sanctions sought by it and the United States towards the deputy chief of Jaish-e-Mohammad, a Pakistan-based extremist group designated by the United Nations as a terrorist group.

“It is unfortunate that when it comes to our collective battle against terrorism the international community has been unable to speak in one common voice,” Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

Abdul Rauf Azhar has been under U.S. sanctions since December 2010 for acting for or on behalf of the group, known as JEM. India says Azhar was involved in the planning and execution of numerous terror attacks, including the 1999 hijacking of an Indian Airlines aircraft, the 2001 attack on the Indian Parliament and the 2016 attack on an Indian air force base in Pathankot.

An official at China’s U.N. Mission, who was not authorized to speak publicly, said on Wednesday that his country put the proposed listing of Azhar for sanctions on hold because it needed more time to study the case.

He said the U.N. Security Council committee monitoring sanctions allows “holds” on people proposed for sanctions, “and there have been quite a number of similar holds by committee members on listing requests.”

In June, China put a hold on adding Abdul Rehman Makki, deputy chief of another Pakistani group proscribed by the U.N., Lashkar-e-Taiba, to the U.N. blacklist. Makki has been under U.S. sanctions since November 2010, and India says he has been involved in raising funds, recruiting and radicalizing young people to resort to violence, and planning attacks, including in Mumbai in 2008.

The Indian spokesperson said on Friday there should be no double standards in dealing with terrorists. “The observe of inserting holds and blocks with out giving any justification should finish. It is most regrettable that real and evidence-based itemizing proposals pertaining to a few of the most infamous terrorists on the planet are being positioned on maintain,” Bagchi stated in an announcement.

Pakistan says it has outlawed greater than 65 militant teams, together with Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

China enjoys robust pleasant ties with Pakistan. Beijing is financing tens of billions of {dollars}’ price of megaprojects as a part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. The package deal consists of highway development, energy crops and agriculture and has an estimated price of as much as $75 billion.

India’s ties with China have deteriorated amid tensions brought on by a greater than two-year-old standoff between the 2 nations’ armies at their disputed border within the jap Ladakh space.

Both nations have stationed tens of 1000’s of troopers backed by artillery, tanks and fighter jets alongside the de facto border referred to as the Line of Actual Control. In 2020, 20 Indian troops have been killed in a conflict with Chinese troopers involving golf equipment, stones and fists alongside the disputed border. China stated it misplaced 4 troopers.

This story corrects that the hijacking of an Indian Airlines aircraft was in 1999, not 1998.